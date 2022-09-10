Athens — Concord University has been ranked in the top five on ZDNet.com’s “Best online colleges in West Virginia” for this year.
According to a press release sent out by Concord’s director of public relations Lindsey Byars, “ZDNet.com is a global tech news outlet that cultivates data-driven lists, curated by experts, and implements a ranking formula that ‘weighs more than a dozen factors across categories of academics, reputation, affordability, and programmatic excellence.’”
According to ZDNet, the methodology is made to find programs and schools that have set track records of “serving students, learners, and certificate-earners,” and they collected the data used to create this list from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and Colege Scorecard.
Concord has seven online programs that include a bachelor’s degree in education and six master’s degree programs.
Two programs were especially highlighted by the article.
“The master’s in social work was highlighted in the report because of its ability to be completed in a generalist or advanced standing track,” said Byars. “CU’s master’s in athletic training was also mentioned due to the program’s accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education.”
The article also highlighted the fact that Concord’s acceptance rate was higher than the top four school which include West Virginia University, Marshall University, University of Charleston, and Wheeling University.
