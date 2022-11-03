ATHENS — Concord University’s new nursing program is now accepting students for the 2023 spring semester.
President Kendra Boggess and Dr. Michelle Holt, department chair and Director of Nursing, made the announcement Wednesday morning.
Three different nursing tracks are offered: four-year traditional bachelor of science degree in nursing (BSN), a BSN from a bachelor’s degree in another field, and an online RN (Registered Nurse) to BSN.
Holt said rural health care will be the focus.
This is the university’s first nursing program and was made possible after the state last year announced $48 million to recruit and train more nurses as a result of the shortage during the pandemic.
The program’s goal is to expand nursing programs and increase scholarship opportunities for both faculty and students at three West Virginia institutions – Concord University, Glenville State College, and BridgeValley Community and Technical College – while also continuing work to expand similar programs at other West Virginia institutions.
“Our hospitals are overrun and understaffed,” Gov. Jim Justice said at the time. “That’s why we need to start this program to aggressively recruit, staff, and train more and more nurses.”
Besides money from that program, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced earlier this year that Concord would receive $1.6 million to support the renovation of existing facilities at Concord’s main campus to provide a permanent home for their new school of professional nursing.
Capito, who is on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the money will help face the challenge of a nationwide nursing shortage.
“I’m confident that this funding will help support the efforts of Concord’s new nursing school when it comes to providing quality education, which ultimately trains our future healthcare workforce as we currently face a nursing shortage,” Capito said. “This shortage is a major challenge to our health care system, and something I hear about frequently and have worked to address. I’m thrilled to deliver this support on behalf of all the hard-working administrators, staff, and students in Athens, and look forward to seeing the program make a positive impact on our communities.”
“For 150 years, Concord University has worked to meet the needs of West Virginia by training its teachers, business leaders, social workers, and professionals,” Boggess said when the funding for the was announced. “As we continue to navigate life amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for health care workers is greater than ever, and Concord University is grateful for the opportunity to again serve the region and state by establishing a nursing program.”
Concord has invested in state-of-the-art equipment, including three Anatomage tables and an Echo Healthcare Immersive classroom.
An Anatomage table is an interactive display system for anatomy education capable of providing full body anatomy visualizations at a life-sized scale, according to the announcement. This technology can simulate operation tables and allow medical students to evaluate the body for various diseases.
The immersive classroom features fully interactive surfaces on the walls and floor, interactive content, sounds and smells that work together to give students “real-life experiences in a safe environment.”
Besides Holt, the program staff includes assistant professors of nursing Amanda Nichols, Martha Snider and Danita Farley.
For more information about the program, visit concord.edu/nursing.
