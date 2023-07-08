PRINCETON — Aromas bringing bakeries and sweet shops to mind greet people coming through the doors, but newcomers soon learn that while these goods can’t be eaten, they can be smelled and enjoyed.
The owners of CSC’s Candle Bakery at 1301 Mercer Street, Courtney and Matthew Orlicki, started making candles in February last year.
“We handmake hyperrealistic dessert-style candles and wax melts,” Courtney said. “And we make everything in-house so customers can come in and see like the processes we do and still buy our products as well. It’s going great. We are just very grateful for all of the community support and everybody coming in.”
The shop didn’t specialize in candles and related items at first, but this changed as customers came into the store.
“We started off as a boutique a year ago just selling soap, shirts, candles, a little bit of everything; and we noticed the candles did really good, so we just started making them ourselves and just one thing led to another, and here we are,” Matthew recalled.
“There’s a twist on it. We sold kind of basic candles and we wanted to create food-style candles,” she added. “We have just different fragrances that we blend together to get our own, like, custom scents for our candles.”
The candle bakery features both the dessert-style candles and wax melts. There are even wax melts shaped like chicken nuggets and french fries.
Matthew took what looked like a little blueberry muffin from a mold.
“For example, like these little muffins, you just take them and set them in the warmer and they melt,” he said. “Now we have the candles that you light, but the wax melts, you just set them in the warmer and they melt.”
The entrepreneurs recently learned that they are among 60 businesses chosen out of about 60,000 applicants to compete on an MTV television show called The Blox, so they will be going to Oklahoma next January for the filming.
“It’s kind of like ‘Shark Tank’ mixed with ‘The Apprentice,’” Courtney said. “It has small businesses and larger businesses and you go for the week and compete. And then whoever at the end of the week has the most points in the competition, that’s who wins the show.”
A lot of hard work goes into making dessert-style candles. Hours go into producing a batch of them. Courtney pointed out some pineapple candles on a nearby shelf.
“So our batches of candles – we make them in 25 – and they take about four to five hours and then we have more intricate detailed ones; kind like the one on the bottom, the pineapple. Those take different layers. I’d say about eight hours per batch.”
New dessert candles were lined up on a counter like real desserts ready for a lunchtime rush.
“We started at 8:30 in the morning and we didn’t leave here at 11 last night,” Matthew stated. “By the time you get all of the different steps you have to do, especially when you’re doing multiple types, it adds up.”
“And then we do a store restock every Saturday, so we kind of make stuff during the week and we release it all on Saturday,” Courtney said.
The best part of the work is seeing the customers wanting to buy the results.
“It’s always fun to sell what you make,” Courtney said.
“There’s nothing better than it, too; especially when you can have your own business and be successful at it, you wouldn’t trade it for anything else. It’s nice,” Matthew added. “It’s very, very nice.”
The words candle and bakery generally don’t go together, but it fits the store, they said.
“Like I said, it’s kind of like bakery-type foods and it’s candles, so we just kind of liked the name Candle Bakery,” Courtney explained. “The beginning of our name is CSC Candle Bakery; the CSC stands for Corner Shop Company, which is the company we started out as our boutique.”
“It captures what we do,” Matthew said.
CSC’s Candle Bakery is open Wednesday to Friday from 12 to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. There is also an online store.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.