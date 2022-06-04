By KASSIDY BROWN Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — Stoneworks Lapidary in Princeton opened November 2021, and is now serving the communities collectors of minerals, crystals, gem, and fossils.
Owners Frank and Debbie Navecky have been in the lapidary business for almost 20 years and felt that Princeton was a great place to expand their work with the help of Jackie Thompson, Debbie’s cousin.
Frank Navecky explained lapidary as a “broad, general term” that describes the art of working with stones, rocks, crystals by shaping and polishing them.
“You take raw stones and shape them into artwork or jewelry all the way to faceting diamonds, so it’s everything from rock tumbling, which would be the low end of it, to faceting and setting diamonds in jewelry,” he said.
The Navecky’s home stores originated in Pennsylvania and Delaware, but they felt they could operate the Princeton location with Thompson’s help.
“We had two stores in the past, one we currently have in Delaware, and one we had in Pennsylvania, but it was more difficult to run as they were nine hours apart,” Navecky said. “We ended up selling off the one in Pennsylvania and just had the one in Delaware, but we still wanted a second store.”
The couple sold the Pennsylvania store in 2019. Wanting another store is where Thompson came in.
“A couple years went by and my wife was talking back and forth with Jackie about the store. She showed real interest in being a part of it and running the store, so it started then,” said Navecky.
While the Naveckys have been in this business for 20 years, it had been Frank’s hobby since he was a child.
“As I got older the interest grew, and I would start to not only collect rocks, minerals, fossils, and things like that, but then I would also go to shows and see where people made jewelry from them and different forms of art with them,” said Navecky.
He said that was something he thought was “really neat,” so that was where he began trying to do so himself.
Navecky said, “It started as a hobby. I set up a small shop at home and began making things for friends and family.”
Even though Navecky started doing this around 35 years ago, the first official store was not opened until the family moved to Pennsylvania in 2006.
“My wife and I moved from Delaware to Pennsylvania, and I needed to find a job,” said Navecky.
Navecky was originally a carpenter, but he credits his wife with the idea to finally turn his hobby into a business.
He said, “If it wasn’t for my wife’s support and her really being behind this, it never would have happened.”
Navecky also added, “She worked two full-time jobs well-over a year just so we could pay the bills while I got the store up and running.”
Throughout the process of getting the business set up, Navecky was apprehensive because he was unsure of the demand for the product. He says he was always a “test the waters” type of person while his wife was the “jump right in” type.
“I knew I loved this, I knew a lot of people that I knew loved this, but I didn’t know that there was an actual demand for it outside of my little circle,” said Navecky.
The business started in the couple’s garage but was eventually able to move to an actual store soon after.
“We turned half of the garage into a semi-store, and the other half was my shop,” said Navecky. “It grew from there, and we opened the store up here in Pennsylvania after less than a year.”
He said it was “phenomenally successful” in his eyes, and the couple was able to open the store in Delaware some years later in 2012.
“It’s pushing 20 years now since we’ve opened the first store,” said Navecky. “I love everyday of it, and I live everyday in amazement that this many people out there enjoy it as much as I do.”
When the store first opened, Navecky was doing a lot of custom work for people, but he said “it got to be too much.”
Along the service line, I used to do a lot of custom work,” said Navecky. “People would bring me rock that they had, crystal stuff, whether it was just freeform or whether they had a specific want of it or jewelry even.”
He also added, “I have since stopped doing that because I try to make as much of the product we carry in our store myself as I can, and with the two stores growing as much as they have, it’s just not feasible. My custom work grew from a week or two out to 6 months out to almost a year out.”
Navecky expanded on the fact that he makes most of their products and said he’s a “one man show” when it comes to the lapidary part of business takes pride in being able to do this work. However, Thompson is learning to make some of the jewelry for Princeton.
“I am learning to do some of the hand-making in the store because all of our products are handmade,” said Thompson. “I actually made some of the bracelets in here and tied most of the pendents.”
That is not to say that Stoneworks is limited to buy and selling, Navecky says they try to provide service in helping people build collections, buy collections, and help people find decor they may want.
“We do buy collections, and some of our collections that we buy have been personally owned and are quite old, which translates into minerals that aren’t readily available today, but maybe they were 40, 50, 60 years ago,” he said.
Navecky says that’s his favorite way to get product, but that they are “far and few in between.”
“I wish that was where most of them came from, purchasing collections and going to see personal collections is probably my favorite thing to do as far as acquiring new material for the stores,” he said.
Navecky added, “Over the past 20 years, we have developed relationships with different mining companies, different importers, and I want to say virtually every country in the world. There are very few that we don’t deal with, that we can get raw and sometimes, finished product from.”
He said they also attend several rock and gem shows including the oldest and largest gem and mineral show in the world that happens in Tucson, Arizona.
“We go every year and stay a few weeks,” said Navecky. “It’s a fun time and a great vacation even though we are still working.”
However, he said that keeping product in the stores is the hardest part of the business.
“Keeping up with demand and bringing new materials into the stores so it’s always fresh and new can be difficult,” said Navecky.
Stoneworks provides assistance in the healing crystal aspect of lapidary work alongside of the rock and minerals, though Navecky claims his wife, daughter, and Jackie are better at that than him.
“The crystal healing that people are interested in, we can help with that,” he said. “If there is a particular something you’re looking for, we can help with that, and we can lead them in the right direction to what would be best suited for them.”
He also added, “Jackie is coming right along with that, and she’s learning a lot.”
Thompson loves working with the business because of her extroverted personality and her admiration of the products.
“I’ve always been a people person, so getting to work with people and getting to admire the beauty of it all is awesome,” she said. “They are beautiful on their own, and to find out where they come from and all the meanings behind them is my favorite part of it all.”
Thompson also added, “What kid in life doesn’t start out picking up a rock or something that catches their eye.”
Thompson moved to Princeton 10 years ago with her mother from Delaware, though this is where her mother was born and raised.
“Mine and Deb’s family is originally from here, but our mothers moved to Delaware with their husbands to start their families, so that’s where we were born and raised,” she said. “I always loved it and felt more at home down here, so when I could, I moved down here with my mother.”
Navecky feels that Stoneworks brings variety and uniqueness to Princeton.
“I love the fact that there is nobody really in the area that does what we do,” he said. “There are some smaller shops, but the variety that we bring to the Princeton area and things that people don’t usually get to see, let alone purchase is pretty unmatched.”
Navecky said he had several favorite parts of being in this business.
“Like I said, from the beginning, I loved all of this, but I was really unsure how many people out there have the same love for it that I do, but it just feels really good to see,”he said. “My other favorite part is doing the cutting and polishing.”
In addition to that, Navecky enjoys when kids come to the stores.
“I love when children come in because to get to see them so intrigued by nature rather than a screen is just really, really cool,” he said.
Navecky said he and Debbie just want to do this for as long as they can and keep being successful in this industry because they “love all of this,” while Thompson just wants to see the stores continue their success especially in Princeton.
“My goal is that it thrives and succeeds and is all they thought it could be,” said Thompson. “I just want to see it prosper and be viable for the community.”
The Naveckys are always looking to expand, but they have no definitive plans at the moment and are saying “only time will tell.”
