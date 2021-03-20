PRINCETON — A retired West Virginia state trooper has been appointed to replace a Mercer County magistrate who resigned recently, the county’s chief circuit court judge said Friday.
Chief Judge William Sadler said that Michael Crowder, who was most recently working for the Princeton Rescue Squad, has been chosen to replace Charles N. Poe. Poe resigned on March 12.
“We had interest from over 20 individuals,” Sadler said. “All of the individuals who expressed interest were excellent candidates and it was a very difficult decision to make.”
Crowder retired from the West Virginia State Police after 25 years of service, reaching the rank of Deputy Chief of Field Operations. He was deputy chief of operations at the Princeton Rescue Squad. Crowder said he resigned from the rescue squad about two months ago.
“I truly appreciate them for that,” Crowder said about being selected as magistrate. “It’s truly an honor and a pleasure to accept this position and give back to the community that I love so much.”
Crowder said that he decided to apply for magistrate when he learned that the post was available.
“When I was a trooper, I always had the utmost respect for the magistrates and the court system in Mercer County,” he stated. “And from that point, I thought what an honor it would be to get the position or to run for that position as a magistrate. From what I understand, I should be able to take the actual position on April 12.”
Crowder thanked Sadler and other members of the local courts for their support.
“I truly appreciate Judge Sadler and all those who gave their support for me in this endeavor and I really look forward to representing Mercer County as the newest Mercer County magistrate,” he said.
The Circuit Court of Mercer County issued a general order Friday naming Crowder to the office of magistrate. Crowder will assume his duties on April 12 after “he has attended and completed instruction in laws and procedures required by W.Va. Code 50-1-4, given under the supervision and rules of the Supreme Court of Appeals of the State of West Virginia,” according to the order, which was signed by Sadler as well as Judge Derek Swope and Judge Mark Wills.
The unexpired magistrate term which Crowder is filling will be on the ballot during the May 10, 2022 election, according to the general order.
Crowder said that he intends to run for the office at that time.
Poe submitted his letter of resignation on March 12 to Sadler after a probe by the Supreme Court Judicial Investigation Commission (JIC) into alleged “inappropriate sexual, homophobic and racist comments” to a frequent visitor at the courthouse. An investigation started Jan. 26 after an ethics complaint was filed against Poe.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
