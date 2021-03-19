PRINCETON – A retired West Virginia state trooper has been appointed to replace a Mercer County magistrate who resigned recently, the county's chief circuit court judge said Friday.
Chief Judge William Sadler said that Michael Crowder, who was most recently deputy administrator at the Princeton Rescue Squad, has been chosen to replace Charles Poe, who resigned recently as magistrate.
"We had interest from over 20 individuals," Sadler said. "All of the individuals who expressed interest were excellent candidates and it was a very difficult decision to make."
Crowder retired from the West Virginia State Police after 25 years of service, reaching the rank of Deputy Chief of Field Operations. He was deputy chief of operations at the Princeton Rescue Squad. Crowder said he resigned from the rescue squad about two months ago.
"I truly appreciate them for that," Crowder said about being selected as magistrate. "It's truly an honor and a pleasure to accept this position and give back to the community that I love so much."
Crowder said that he expressed an interest for applying for the post when he learned that it was available.
"When I was a trooper, I always had the upmost respect for the magistrates and the court system in Mercer County," he stated. "And from that point, I thought what an honor it would be to get the position or to run for that position as a magistrate. From what I understand, I should be able to take the actual position on April 9."
Crowder thanked Sadler and members of the local courts for their support.
"I truly appreciate Judge Sadler and all those who gave their support for me in this endeavor and I really look forward to representing Mercer County as the newest Mercer County magistrate," he said.
