PRINCETON — Unofficial results were posted Tuesday evening after no less than 15 candidates ran for three positions on the Mercer County Board of Education.
The three candidates receiving enough votes in the non-partisan race for seats on the board of education included incumbent Gregory Prudich with 2,563 votes; incumbent Jacinda Santon Smith with 1,713 votes; and Mark D. Godfrey with 1,352 votes, according to unofficial results from the Mercer County Clerk’s Office.
The Mercer County Board of Education has five members. In a complicated scenario, the top three overall vote-getters win. However, in District 2, only two seats are available so no more than two candidates could win even if three candidates got the most votes. That means the fourth place finisher would win or the next highest vote getter from another district, according to the county clerk’s office.
If the results of Tuesday’s board of education race go unchallenged when they are canvassed May 16, the race will be decided. The board of education will not be on the General Election’s ballot in November.
The candidates for the three board of education positions and the votes they received according to unofficial results included:
• District 1 — Bruce Barilla had 1,071 votes and Pat Watkins had 493 votes.
• District 2 — Incumbent Gregory Prudich had 2,563 votes; incumbent Jacinda Santon Smith received 1,713 votes; Holly (Buckner) Parish had 1,396 votes; Carl Calfee had 1,269 votes; Jennifer Moore had 576 votes; and Tara Lively Mitchell had 562 votes.
• District 3 — Mark D. Godfrey had 1,352 votes; Angela M. Lambert received 1,265 votes; Joshua Ellison had 578 votes; Davette Hoylman received 472 votes; Susan Sparks Gaither had 407 votes; Bo Webb had 306 votes; and Brandi Reece received 170 votes.
In District 3, only one seat is available so no more than one candidate can win a seat.
Board member Gene Bailey from District 3 did not file to run for reelection.
Board members Paul Hodges (District 1) and Jim Bailey (District 3) were not up for reelection this year.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.