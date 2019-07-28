TAZEWELL, Va. — For the 30th year, residents and visitors flocked to Main Street Moments in Tazewell Saturday as Main Street was blocked off for the event.
Amanda Hoops, director of Tazewell Today, organized the annual tradition and said it’s a “celebration of Main Street.”
“We have over 50 vendors here,” she said. “We’ve also got lots of kids activities.”
Later in the afternoon a “cruise-in” was set and music filled the streets Friday and Saturday nights.
“We try to bring awareness to all we have here in Tazewell,” she said, adding that the town’s four restaurants, coffee shop and other retail stores are always open during that and other events.
“The hope is, we bring people in from out of town and they will see what we have and they will come back and visit Tazewell.”
Hoops said it is also a big weekend for people to come back home for reunions and they plan their summer trips back to Tazewell around Main Street Moments.
“It’s a beautiful day,” said Tazewell Manager Todd Day. “It’s one of the biggest Main Street Moments we have had.”
Day said a lot of food and ice cream was offered and there was plenty to do.
“The streets are beginning to get piled up,” he said. “It’s going to be big today. We’re enjoying it.”
Patsy Daniel of Horsepen was enjoying it, saying she was raised in Tazewell and has been to every Main Street Moments.
Daniel said she loves to see the people and old friends.
“I’m a people watcher,” she said, adding that she and her husband Samuel also eat while they are there.
Samuel Daniel said he had been to most events as well and at one time had a store in Horsepen, explaining that the community got its name from horses being stolen and hidden there from the Native-Americans.
Daniel said he is also a ginseng dealer and he buys it, adding that last year it was worth $600 a pound.
Learning something about the history of the Horsepen one of pieces of information people were trading back and forth during the day.
Kim Santolla of Tazewell said she goes every year and had just talked to a couple with a story.
“He works in wildlife,” she said of the man. “He said he is right now raising 25 baby possums people had found on the side of the road.”
The festival is a very social affair, she added.
“This brings a lot of people out,” she said. “There’s a lot of events for the kids. It’s a great event and it helps the local businesses as well.”
Santolla said the Tazewell High School Class of 1969 was having its reunion this weekend. “A of them are here too.”
Margaret Hunnicutt of Richlands moved to this area a few years ago and this was her first time at the event. She was walking her two dogs, Peggy Sue, a Boston terrier, and Josh, a rescue dog who, she said, is probably an Aussie (Australian shepherd).
“It’s a hometown and everybody seems happy,” she said. “It’s a beautiful day too.”
Tazewell County Southern District Supervisor Mike Hymes was at the festival
“This is great event for Tazewell,” he said. “We make new friends, see old friends. It’s one more of the positive things going on here on Main Street.”
Hymes said the girls softball team that won the state championship was recognized at the event and the high school Hall of Fame banquet was set for Saturday night.
“It’s a wonderful event with great weather too,” he said.
Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt was there with several of his colleagues.
“This is the annual Main Street Festival going on and we have a lot of people here and there was good music going on last night (Friday night),” he said. “There is a car show coming today and more music tonight. It’ s a good place to be this weekend.”
Hieatt said he has no idea how many years he has attended, but probably all of them, whether it’s rain or sweltering heat.
“This is a good day today,” he said.
Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Lee said he has been coming for many years and brought his children, who are now grown, every year as well.
“It’s so good to see the kids coming out and enjoying this,” he said. “It is a nice event, places for them play.”
Tazewell native Kristin Hurley said she comes every year and has even worked it as a vendor doing concessions.
“It’s a wonderful tradition,” she said.
Hurley said weather can be an issue with the heat, but not Saturday.
“Today is a beautiful day,” she said.
A new business on Main Street was also celebrating the day.
“We opened about five weeks ago,” said C.J. Mathes with Clinch Motor Works. “This is in the old Tazewell National Bank building. We specialize in restoring British vintage bikes (motorcycles) made in the mid-60s to late 60s.”
Those bikes include Triumphs, Nortons and BSAs, he said, and they were “super popular” during that era and their popularity is coming back.
“We are trying to stick with specializing in the British side but do a little bit of everything,” he said. “We also do service on any make, model or year.”
Mathes said they also have three models of their own bikes they build there, ordering parts from various manufacturers and assembling them on site.
Shirley Davis, who has a flower shop in Tazewell, was also enjoying the day.
Davis said she has always gone to the festival as often as she can.
“It’s good seeing people and bringing people into Tazewell,” she said. “It’s been a beautiful day today.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
