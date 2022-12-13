Bill Crouch, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), is retiring at the end of the year.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Monday, saying Crouch’s retirement will be effective Dec. 31, adding that Crouch has led the massive agency of about 6,000 employees for seven years.
“He came out of retirement to take this position,” Justice said, “and we should all be thankful and appreciate the job he has done.”
Dr. Jeffrey Coben, Associate Vice President for Health Affairs & Dean of the West Virginia University School of Public Health, was named interim DHHR Secretary.
This transition comes as DHHR itself is in the middle of change, in response to the recent McChrystal Report that studied the troubled agency and offered recommendations on how to improve its efficiency and quality of service.
Justice hired the company earlier this year to do a “top to bottom” evaluation of DHHR.
Justice said Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 czar, and retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the Joint Interagency Task Force, have agreed to be advisors and support the transition of implementing the recommendations of the report.
“We’ve got to move forward,” Justice said, adding that Crouch would remain in an “advisory position” until Dec. 31.
Crouch was also a member of Justice’s main pandemic team, along with Marsh, Hoyer and state Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad.
Marsh said Crouch is “a good man who took over a very large entity” and also handled the pandemic “in the middle of his oversight of the bureau.”
“We are here to try in every way to improve the health and well-being of our citizens and provide critical health care access to each and every West Virginian,” Marsh said. “We are deeply committed as a team to help the Governor.”
Marsh also praised Coben, describing him as “an outstanding servant” who has had experience working with Crouch and the DHHR.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to help with this transition,” Coben said, and addressing the many health issues “we face as a state head-on and as quickly as possible.”
Justice said leading the agency is a “tough job with many moving parts,” and “we know we want to do the best for our kids and seniors.”
Justice praised the McCrystal Report, saying “it is time to move on.”
Legislators earlier this year passed a bill to split the DHHR into two entities, one for health and the other for human resources.
However, Justice vetoed the plan and ordered a study of the DHHR to determine the best course of action to fix the many ongoing problems in the massive agency.
“We were shooting from the hip,” he said of the legislators’ plan to split it up.
A thorough study was needed to better determine how to handle the challenges of the “gigantic organization,” and Justice hired the McChrystal Group to conduct the analysis of the agency earlier this year.
The report was recently released and concluded that “to improve West Virginia’s health and human services outcomes, the status quo is not an option; DHHR requires bold organizational change. After completing this organization assessment and strategic plan, the McChrystal Team disagrees that splitting DHHR into two separate departments is the option that will provide the desired results. Instead, the McChrystal Team recommends that DHHR remain a single department and focus all improvement efforts — to both structure and process — around the strategic plan designed to address the highest priorities within West Virginia’s environment.”
Crouch recently said he and the agency were working as quickly as they can on the restructuring, including appointing new deputy secretaries over each department, but he did not provide details of many specific changes.
In April, {span}Jeremiah Samples, the deputy secretary of the DHHR, was fired from the agency, and attributed his dismissal to a difference of opinion on the direction of the DHHR.{/span}
Interim Secretary Coben has served as Director of the Center for Rural Emergency Medicine, Director of the Injury Control Research Center, Vice Chair for Research in Emergency Medicine, Associate Dean for Operations in the School of Medicine, and Associate Vice President for Clinical Innovations, Planning and Operations for the Health Sciences Center. He has also directed multiple statewide health improvement initiatives including several Medicaid Transformation grants and the West Virginia State Innovation Model Design award.
His extensive experience will now be used to help reorganize the DHHR, which Justice said has had problems for “decades.”
