BLUEFIELD — As efforts are being made to try to keep Mercer County’s two minor league baseball teams, area leaders say the loss of the Bluefield Blue Jays and Princeton Rays would have a multitude of negative consequences on the area.
The issue recently surfaced because the current Professional Baseball Agreement between the Major League Baseball (MLB) and Minor League Baseball expires at the end of the 2020 season.
Negotiations continue but more than 40 minor league teams may be on the chopping block at the end of the 2020 season, including nine of the 10 teams in this region’s Appalachian League.
State and federal elected leaders are involved and trying to save the teams.
“Minor League Baseball is a critical part of West Virginia’s future,” Gov. Jim Justice said last week. “I am working to find a real solution on this issue, starting at the top with (MLB) Commissioner (Rob) Manfred. I am confident we can show Commissioner Manfred what a fantastic partner MLB has in the great state of West Virginia.”
Local officials say the impact of losing the teams should not be underestimated.
“It’s not just about the city but the region,” said Jim Spencer, community and economic development director for Bluefield, adding that the teams coming in to play stay at area hotels and eat at restaurants and shop. “It’s a large financial impact.”
Families of players of visiting teams also come to the area to watch the games, he added, and even use Mercer County Airport on occasion.
Spencer said it’s also about adding a meaningful presence in the area, giving residents the opportunity to enjoy professional baseball.
“To me, it’s one of those quality of life issues,” he said of the teams that play every summer.
Bluefield plays at Bowen Field and Princeton at Hunnicutt Stadium.
Spencer is also a baseball fan, he said, and a member of the Bluefield Baseball Association.
Having the smaller farm teams in towns also gives players a chance to move up to the major leagues who may otherwise not have it.
Spencer said several professional Major League Baseball players have played in this area before being brought up through the system.
“They would have never have made to the major league without these local teams,” he said.
The Bluefield and Princeton teams can also be used as a tool to attract business and industry to the area.
Spencer said he has taken representatives from Intuit and other companies to games.
The California-based information technology company announced earlier this year it was locating in downtown Bluefield, eventually bringing up to 500 jobs.
“We have used it (Bluefield Blue Jays) as a business attraction,” he said.
Dewey Russell, a member of Princeton Town Council and president of the Princeton Baseball Association, agreed the teams mean a lot to the area in many ways.
“What is disturbing to me is they forget about the importance of a minor league team to communities like Princeton, Bluefield, Bristol and Danville,” he said, referring to other teams in the Appalachian League that stand to be gone. “Last summer, over 44,000 people visited the games (around the league).”
Russell said the association, as in Bluefield, maintains the field and keeps it at professional levels and the MLB pays the players.
“We just break even,” he said. “We are not out to make any money.”
The community gets involved as well and helps the players.
“We have an adopt a player program,” he said, with local volunteers acting as surrogate parents for the players who are young and trying to succeed and may be away from the families for the first time.
“It’s a good thing for our communities,” he said, adding that “we have tremendous support from our local businesses as well. It’s a community effort.”
Russell said winter meetings that involve the leagues are set in early December in San Diego, Calif.
“We always send someone,” he said. “We just don’t know how this is going to go.”
But the bottom line, he said, is that for the MLB, it’s about money.
“Money drives the major league teams,” he said. “People drive us.”
Princeton City Manager Mike Webb said he is concerned about the financial impact of losing the teams.
“Multiple communities are being impacted,” he said, adding that having the teams brings in money and helps with economic development, affecting a network of communities, not just one.
There has been a minor league team in Bluefield for over 70 years and Princeton first got a team in 1988.
Along with Justice, other West Virginia political leaders have come out in opposition to the proposal, including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
“Minor league baseball has become a part of the fabric of many West Virginia towns. I have stressed to both Major League and Minor League Baseball my hope and encouragement to work together and also with the impacted communities and franchises,” Capito said.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., issued a statement Tuesday saying that losing these teams would hurt the communities and people that support them.
“I will do everything I can to protect minor league baseball in West Virginia because many of these teams have been pillars of the community for decades,” he said. “I’m contacting everyone I know in the MLB to ask them to consider the consequences of scrapping our local teams.”
A bipartisan letter was sent by 106 members of the U.S. House Representatives led by Congressman David McKinley, R-W.Va., to Manfred opposing MLB’s proposal.
The letter was also signed by U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith. R-W.Va.
The Bluefield Blue Jays have had numerous top players come through including Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 2016 and he just completed his rookie season in the major leagues.
Fans in Princeton got to see the current top prospect in baseball, Wander Franco, in 2018 when he won the Appalachian League Player of the Year.
Just a proposal at this stage, these negotiations will likely continue between all parties for the foreseeable future.
“Simply put, these teams have to be preserved for all involved and the goodness of our communities,” Justice said.
