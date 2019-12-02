Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.