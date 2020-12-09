WILLIAMSBURG — Authorities in Greenbrier County reported five fatalities, including three elementary age students, as a result of a fire Tuesday afternoon and are searching for a possible sixth victim.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police responded to a residential house fire on Flynn’s Creek Road near Williamsburg, according to a release from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.
Fire Departments from Clintonville, Frankford, Williamsburg, Lewisburg, Ronceverte, Tri-County, Smoot, Rainelle and Fairlea responded to the fire scene, as well as Fairlea Ambulance Service.
Investigators from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived on scene to conduct their investigation into the origin of the fire, which totally destroyed the home.
Four victims who suffered fatal injuries were located and removed from within the residence and another fatal victim was located outside of the home.
Crews on the scene continue to search for a possible sixth victim from within the interior of the structure.
All of the victims will be transported to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s office for examination.
Three of the victims, a second grader, a kindergartener and a child in Pre-K, have been confirmed as students at Frankford Elementary School, according to an email from the from the school’s principal sent to parents.
The identity of the remaining victims has not been released.
Investigators have developed a timeline and sequence of events leading up to the deaths.
The investigation is continuing as evidence at the scene is being examined and processed.
Specific details of the investigation, including the manner and cause of death, will not be released pending confirmation by the State Medical Examiner.
Corporal S. W. Hudnall, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, is the lead investigator.
This was the second fatal fire in Greenbrier County reported on Tuesday.
The first occurred around 7 a.m. Tuesday at a residential house on Alta Drive near Asbury.
This fire claimed the life of Inge Kizer, age 80, of Asbury, according to information from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.
