BLUEFIELD, Va. — A new town manager has been selected for the town of Bluefield, Va.
During the Tuesday, January 26, meeting of the Bluefield Va. Town Council, Trenton G. Crewe, Jr. was appointed as the new Bluefield Town Manager, a press release issued by the town Thursday said.
Crewe’s law firm, Cassell & Crewe, P.C. has been the town’s legal counsel since June 2020, the news release said. Crewe assumed the interim town manager duties in November 2020 when an advertised search for the position began.
The statement said due in large part to the pandemic, town council has decided to postpone acting on the applications received and employ Crewe for a period of three years in the role of town manager.
“Council is happy to employ someone with Crewe’s experience and expertise,” Bluefield, Va. Mayor Donnie Linkous said. “We look forward to working with him to continue to improve the quality of life for our citizens, attract businesses, and streamline our government.”
Linkous said Crewe has a good working knowledge of town organization, process and staff.
Previously, Crewe served as the mayor of Wytheville, for 28 years. His law firm represents more than a dozen local governments.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Bluefield and work with the outstanding employees of the town,” Crewe said in the press release.
The statement said Crewe plans to still maintain his law practice on a reduced scale.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.