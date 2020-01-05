BLUEFIELD — Anyone who has an idea for a product and wants to bring it to life, the Crea Company in Bluefield’s Commercialization Station is the place to go.
Travis Lowe, pastor of Crossroads Church in Bluefield, and a fellow pastor, Robbie Gaines, the Bluefield Campus Pastor at Bluefield College’s Highlands Fellowship, spearheaded the Crea Company now located as a “makerspace” in the station on Bluefield Avenue.
“Crea is a Spanish word that means to make or create,” Lowe said, adding that it also means to believe, and the words fit together to go from idea to the actual creation. which is why the Crea tagline is “make believe.”
“Make believe is where hope starts,” he said. “You’ve got to be able to imagine something, then come here and we will help you make it happen.”
Lowe said people can work with wood, plastic, acrylic, leather, paper, vinyl and some soft metal.
“We are not cutting metal at this point,” he said, but a prototype could be built and taken to a local manufacturing, metal fabrication company.
“It’s basically a place where people come to make things,” Lowe said, adding that they work with the Commercialization Station and the city to promote entrepreneurship with the opportunity to make something happen.
“You can come in here with an idea, any type of idea that you have, and we can help you actually turn it into something tangible,” he said. “We have 3-D printers, laser cutters, routers, vinyl cutters, fine hand tools and even some woodworking equipment.”
Lowe said most of the members are interested in “crafting,” including signs, clocks, t-shirts and ornaments.
“We have others who are graphic designers and they are very interested in the 3-D printer because they take their design and turn it into something you can put your hands on,” he said, showing the example of the concept of the type of chairs that will be installed in the renovated Granada Theater in Bluefield. The small red chair prototypes were created by the 3-D printer.
“They had pictures, but people wanted to see what they will actually look like,” he said. “So we were able to print out the actual seat (miniature).”
Lowe said everyone who has come in the Crea makerspace has had a different idea of what the place is to them.
“They can make it where their imagination goes,” he said.
Crea uses memberships, he added. “If you get a membership here (for $60 a month) you can come down anytime and you can make as much stuff as you want to (using expensive equipment).”
Classes in various areas are offered to anyone at night, he said, and on Saturdays people do not have to be a member to come in and make a particular project they demonstrate, and for $5 or $10 people can stop by and make that project.
Lowe said word is still getting around about what Crea is.
“A lot of people have no idea what it is,” he said. “All of our members have absolutely loved it. What we want is for people to start businesses, make money, generate economic activity by using our equipment here.”
Lowe said most members more than pay for their membership every month with things they have made.
Members also can teach classes at Crea and make enough money to pay the membership fee, he said, adding that membership is an investment.
Lowe said they made many Christmas ornaments this year, some for Bluefield College and the Episcopal church.
Jeff Disibbio, president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, came to Crea as a member and made the Christmas ornaments for the chamber, Lowe added.
Jim Spencer, Bluefield’s director of economic and community development, who spearheaded the Commercialization Station and the makerspace program, was on hand at Crea making items to promote the city.
Spencer said many people in the area want to start a business and Crea can be part of that process, adding a class will be offered on the makerspace, “So you want to be a maker,” on Jan.16 at 6 p.m. at Crea.
Even existing business owners can make use of the facility by making value-added products for their business, he said.
Tammy Kidd of Bluefield was at Crea as well.
She has been making personalized signs and also teaches a class.
“I came down here to check it out and I have always loved making anything crafty,” she said, adding that she took a break for the holidays but couldn’t wait to get back. “I always enjoy it here.”
Kidd said she would “absolutely” recommend it to anyone.
“The possibilities are unlimited,” she said.
Spencer said one of the great things about Crea is you can make everything personalized. He had made a recipe and signature engraved on wood from his wife’s mother’s actual handwriting for a Christmas present.
“We are just excited,” Spencer said, adding that Lowe and Gaines are doing a great job teaching people how to be makers. “This is part of our entrepreneur effort. Making these kinds of things and the products that will come out of here you will see in high-end stores.”
Lowe said large projects have also been done, including big signs that were laser cut, and anything can be engraved to be personalized.
The idea of the makerspace has been on the agenda for about three years, he said.
“I wanted a place where people can dream,” he said. “I just wanted to inspire people. If you can imagine it, we can make it. That just does something for somebody if they get to put their hands on something they have created.”
Spencer said it also fits in with the other bays in the Commercialization Station as well.
When FedEx moves from bay three to two, CART (Center for Applied Research and Technology), the research and development arm of the School of Engineering Technology & Computer Science at Bluefield State College, will move into bay three.
“When they move in (with very expensive equipment), they can do larger scale things, large prototypes,” he said. “It fits in with the plan for Bluefield being the entrepreneurial hub in the region.”
“Come to one of our classes,” Lowe said. “We will teach you how to make something and you will get to leave with a product you have made.”
The value of being a member is “unbelievable,” he said, with access to the costly equipment.
Lowe said the start-up capital to purchase that equipment was raised with the help of local business owners in Bluefield “who believed in what we were doing.”
The largest sponsor was Ramey, he said. The car dealership donated car parts that were auctioned and raised more than $20,000.
“They understand the importance, and several of the fabricators and manufacturers in the area do as well, of teaching our young people to use CAD (Computer-aided Design), drawing software and you don’t have to be an engineer to be able to design,” he said, adding that local companies “would love” to have people are proficient on CAD software.
“We can teach that kind of stuff here,” he said.
Spencer said ongoing free training classes are scheduled as part of the city’s focus on entrepreneurship.
On Thursday, Jan. 9, Harold Patterson, with the Small Business Development Center, will teach a class on the basics of how to start your own business called “Going into business: first steps.”
The class, which includes lunch provided by the city’s community and economic development department, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bluefield Arts Center third floor gallery.
Two classes related to creating and using a website effectively are also set for this month.
Part one on learning the basics of a good website and the importance of design, original content, easy navigation and mobile responsiveness is set for Jan. 7 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Part two, on giving websites high visibility in search engines and the importance of keywords, page slugs. SSL security and search engine optimization, is set for Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Both classes will also be held in the third floor gallery at the arts center.
Those wanting to learn more about Crea or become a member can visit the website makebluefield.com.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
