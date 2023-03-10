PIPESTEM — One fatality was reported Friday after an early morning crash near the entrance of Pipestem Resort State Park.
The single-vehicle crash was reported a little after 5:30 a.m., according to Summers County Sheriff Justin Faris. The car crashed into the tree about 100 yards from the state park’s entrance.
“We believe weather was a contributing factor,” said Faris, who was also the investigating officer. “There was a heavy rain this morning. It was a solid downpour and overcast with no moon. Visibility was awful.”
Kevin Adkins, no age available, of Hinton was pronounced dead at Summers County Hospital, Faris stated.
“He left the right side of the road and struck a tree,” he said.
The Summers County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched along with the Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department, Hinton Fire Department, Athens Volunteer Fire Department and Summers County EMS.
