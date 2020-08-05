TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors passed one ordinance related to unwanted trash in the county and tabled another during its Tuesday evening meeting.
Board members agreed to an ordinance increasing the maximum fine for out-of-county dumping at the landfill or convenience areas from $1,000 to up to $2,500 and/or up to 12 months in jail.
The issue surfaced recently when the amount of waste arriving at the landfill daily more than doubled.
County administrator Eric Young attributed it to many people staying at home during the pandemic and cleaning out garages.
“It seems like everyone has decided to clean out their garage at once or replace those items with stimulus checks they have received from the federal government,” he said when the problem surfaced. “These large items in convenience areas take up space in dumpsters, they fill quicker, and we need more time to empty them more often. It all cascades into delays and a mess.”
Young said the “avalanche of waste” could cost county residents more than just an inconvenience.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) limits the amount of waste the county’s landfill can accept per day to a monthly average of 300 tons per day, he said, adding that typically the county receives about 220 tons per day.
“Recently they have approached 500 tons on some days,” he said, putting the county in jeopardy of fines.
Cameras have also been installed and the Sheriff’s Office is helping with the problem by patrolling convenience areas often.
Board Chair Charlie Stacy had a concern about how much of the $2,500 fine would be kept by the county.
The money “can help alleviate the financial burden it’s creating…” he said. “We need to clarify. We are putting teeth in this ordinance.”
Stacy said he did not want the money to go the commonwealth because the county has to bear the burden of taking care of the trash. That question will be clarified.
The other ordinance related to also increasing the fine for littering on roads, streets, highways and private property.
If passed, that fine for littering would increase from $1,000 to up to $2,500 and/or 12 months in jail.
Stacy said the county has a “terrible” litter problem.
However, after discussion on some of the details of the ordinance related to possible community service to pick up litter, the ordinance was tabled until the September meeting.
No one spoke at either public hearing.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
