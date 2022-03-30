BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College graduate and author Rebecca “Becky” Crabtree will be at the college today at 2 p.m. to discuss her new books related to “past giants” at BSC.
Crabtree, a Monroe County resident and teacher at James Monroe High School, will share her memories and the inspiration provided by the late Dr. Henry Lake Dickason and the late William B. Robertson.
She wrote “Try and Be Somebody: The Story of Dr. Henry Lake DIckason,” and the recently published book by William B. Robertson (for whom the BSC Library is named), “Lifting Every Voice,” which she wrote with Robertson.
Dickason was a long-time president of BSC and Robertson was a trailblazing educator, activist, and gubernatorial advisor who was a central participant in Virginia’s shift from its segregationist past and who went on to serve in five presidential administrations.
The program is part of the Honors College Speaker Series and will be held in the Basic Science Auditorium.
Books will be signed and refreshments will be served afterward.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
