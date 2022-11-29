TAZEWELL, Va. — The Historic Crab Orchard Museum is set to host its annual Frontier Christmas on Friday, December 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
According to a press release sent by Cynthia Farmer, Crab Orchard’s executive director, the event “showcases holiday traditions from the 1800s.”
There will be bonfires, caroling, storytelling, live music, hot cider and homemade cookies, and the event is free admission.
Acts performing at Frontier Christmas this year include bluegrass and gospel singers Back Porch Pickers and Bluestone & Friends, along with old-time and acapella performers Ron Mullennex, the Mallory Family, and Johnson Family and Friends.
The event is also open to other local talents who will be performing Christmas songs.
“Featured storytellers, Anne Dumper will entertain with a Christmas story in the Peery Cabin and Jane Smith will be reading Christmas stories with Duke the therapy dog, in the Doc Witten Cabin,” said Farmer. “All are sure to delight visitors of any age.”
The museum will also be taking donations at the event.
“In the spirit of giving, the museum asks visitors to bring a can of food for A Child Shall Lead Them Food Pantry, dropping their donations at the truck at the entrance walkway,” said Farmer.
Frontier Christmas also allows attendees to see the “Beautiful Endings” artwork exhibit which was done by Cindy Ringstaff, a local artist.
Parking for Frontier Christmas will be free at the museum parking lot, the Park & Ride lot, and the field surrounding the Frog Level Service Station.
Farmer said the event is great for families and kids of all ages, and she hopes that it will get everyone into the “Christmas spirit.”
“What better way to welcome the holiday season, as we honor our Appalachian heritage with family and friends,” Farmer said.
For more information about Frontier Christmas, contact the museum at 276-988-6755 or info@craborchardmuseum.com.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
