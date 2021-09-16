TAZEWELL, Va. — A big corn maze, plenty of pumpkins and more will be available starting this Friday when the eighth annual Crab Orchard Corn Maze & Pisgah Pumpkin Patch opens near by Crab Orchard Museum.
This year the corn maze design features the art of quilt making, with a double wedding ring quilt pattern, according to Executive Director Cynthia Farmer of the Crab Orchard Museum, which owns and manages the corn maze.
The maze showcases and honors this Appalachian skill and tradition that started by necessity and has in many cases developed into a domestic art form, Farmer said. It is a tradition that often-produced cherished pieces that have been handed down over many generations.
“This maze design is sure to be a favorite of many patrons and a challenge to navigate,” Farmer stated. “Twelve checkpoints in the maze highlight museum and local artifacts related to Appalachian Textiles.”
The design is cut into 3 acres of corn on land across U.S. Route 460 from the museum center, surrounding the 1907 Pisgah Store, home to Fisher & Company Restaurant.
Again this year, the planting of the corn was a consolidated effort from museum supporters. Local farmer, John Fisher, planted the corn provided by Jeff Jowers of Southern States, Farmer said. Seven acres have been cultivated by Stewart Etter for the Pisgah Pumpkin Patch to grow 40 varieties of pumpkins and specialty gourds.
“Visitors can go out into the patch with wagons to select pumpkins or choose from the pre-picked ones,” she added.
The event opens to the public this Friday at 5 p.m., and runs through Sunday, Oct. 31.
“We are offering extended evening hours again this year on Fridays and Saturdays to include flashlight tours until 10 p.m., weather permitting. Bring your own flashlight or purchase one in our General Store,” Farmer said.
Public hours for the corn maze are Fridays 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sundays 1 p.m. to dusk. Admission to the maze is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 5 to12 and free for 4 and under with an accompanying adult.
Wagon rides are $2 for ages 5 and up, free for 4 and under with an accompanying adult. Punkin’ Chunkin’ is $10 for 4 pumpkins to fling with a giant slingshot towards a barrel target in the field.
Groups of 15 or more that pre-schedule a visit on the weekends receive a 20 percent discount per admission ticket.
“This is perfect for church groups, birthday parties, sports team parties, and company outings. Businesses have brought their employees in past years as a team-building exercise,” Farmer said “Certainly, the maze is a fun place to visit, but it also reinforces the museum’s mission to preserve and promote Appalachian cultural heritage.”
During maze season, museum admission on weekends for corn maze visitors is reduced to $4 for adults and $2 for kids 5-12. Kids 4 and under are always free with a paying adult.
Museum weekend hours during the corn maze season are, Saturdays 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sundays 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Visitors that want to stay overnight may book accommodations in the Cottage at Crab Orchard, 276-988-6755.
All proceeds from Crab Orchard Corn Maze support educational programming year-round at Crab Orchard Museum, Farmer said.
The program is possible due to sponsorships from Grants Supermarket, Tazewell County Farm Bureau Federation, Farm Credit, Southwest Virginia Community College, Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, WVVA-TV, KICKS Country Radio, A & S Sanitation, Meade Tractor, Tazewell Community Development and Tourism, Hurst-Scott Funeral Homes, New Peoples Bank, Kimberly’s Greenhouse at Pisgah, Crab Orchard Veterinary Services, Fisher Cove Farm, Fisher & Company, Galumbeck & Kegley Attorneys, Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital, David Mullins Wealth Management, Ramey Auto, Mike & Cecilia Hymes, Clinch Valley Health, Russell County Farm Bureau, Twin Enterprises, Mary Lawson, Dr. Glenn Catron, Bob & Kathy Buchanan, Huffman Insurance Agency, Sassy Farms, Dave Leonard, Barbara Parker, Jane Thornhill, Between Friends, Jim & Melissa Thompson, Lonnie Quesenberry, Wayne Kitts, Shawn McReynolds and the Tazewell County Fair Association.
For more information about Crab Orchard Corn Maze and Pisgah Pumpkin Patch, visit www.craborchardmuseum.com or contact the museum, 276-988-6755 or info@craborchardmuseum.com. Like and follow Crab Orchard Corn Maze on Facebook for more details.
