TAZEWELL, Va. — Historic Crab Orchard and Pioneer Park in Tazewell County is getting a financial boost to renovate an exhibition building.
A Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Tourism Capital Improvement matching fund of $50,000 has been awarded to the museum for the project.
The building, called the “red barn,” houses museum exhibits, but is also used for musical events, educational and cultural meetings, and has been used as a wedding venue.
“VCEDA is pleased to assist the Historic Crab Orchard Museum in its efforts to grow its tourism assets in Tazewell County,” VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher said in the announcement Friday. “The funds will be used for construction and expansion of the red barn space with the intention of attracting larger weddings, musical events and other educational and cultural meetings to the space, according to the museum application which projects within three years to add three additional full-time jobs and three additional part-time jobs over current staffing levels.”
“We are excited to begin renovations of our Farm and Transportation exhibit space, commonly referred to as the red barn, into a true event center for our community,” said Crab Orchard Museum Executive Director Cynthia Farmer in the announcement. “This expanded and more functional building will provide a venue for many functions, including weddings, reunions, anniversaries, educational seminars and Appalachian music performances.”
The red barn was built in 1988 as an additional exhibit space specifically for farm heritage and vintage transportation equipment. Through the years, the space in the red barn has been used for small weddings, family reunions and as a local meeting venue. The space that is not currently being used as an exhibit area has a capacity of 50 to 70 people.
With about 2,800 square feet now, the addition would increase the space by another 1,800 square feet with an outdoor patio area that can be enclosed if needed. Those renovations will increase the overall number of people that can be accommodated in the expanded facility to a total of 150 to 200 people.
Matching funding for the project has been pledged by Lynda Stuart. A revised rental fee structure is projected to generate revenue to pay for expenses and will generate additional funds to help sustain the museum’s overall budget for years to come, according to the application for funding.
“As a regional museum, our primary purpose remains the preservation, protection, interpretation and sharing of our artifacts as we promote the story of our Appalachian heritage,” Farmer said. “The ability to protect and display those artifacts, while providing a ‘gathering space’ has been a vision for many years. The matching funds made available through the VCEDA Tourism Grant Program are vital to this project. This assistance will allow Historic Crab Orchard Museum to better serve our community, as well as to promote and support tourism for the region.”
The museum is a 501(c)(3), non-profit, non-stock Virginia corporation formed on June 1, 1978. Its mission is as a regional Appalachian history museum, serving as a cultural heritage tourist attraction and as a center for special events, exhibits and educational programs. The museum has a 23-acre campus located along U.S. 19/460 in Tazewell County just west of Tazewell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.