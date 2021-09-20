TAZEWELL, Va. — Crab Orchard Museum and Pioneer Park in Tazewell County has been approved for a financial boost.
The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) made the announcement Friday as the board approved a round of loans and grants throughout Southwest Virginia.
An up to $50,000 grant was approved for the museum for site development, building(s) construction, expansion and rehabilitation to assist with the further development of the farm and transportation exhibit building.
The Theatre Guild of Buchanan County was also approved for an up to $50,000 grant for building renovations and improvements, the purchase of furniture, fixtures and equipment, stage construction and other improvements to assist with the development of the Theatre Guild of Buchanan County community theater project at the former Coca-Cola bottling facility at Vansant.
During the VCEDA board meeting Thursday, Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher said staff is currently working on 53 active projects. Since the board’s last meeting in June, Belcher said there had been two new industry announcements, several seed capital announcements and several other loan and grant-related announcements.
Belcher also said in the announcement in-person outreach activities have resumed as various conferences, trade shows and meetings are now being held again. Additionally, he said, a new “how to apply” seed capital video has been created to assist potential applicants to that program with understanding how the program works. Belcher also showed the board a new VCEDA ad promoting the region in Virginia Business magazine.
Involvement in the Energy Storage and Electrification Jobs Manufacturing Project is continuing and VCEDA is part of the collaborative GO Virginia funding initiative to help existing companies expand and to recruit new industries in the fields of energy storage and electrification manufacturing.
In other business, the VCEDA board approved funding for two yet to be announced industrial projects which will create a number of new manufacturing jobs in the region. Further information on these will be released as those projects are announced.
Other grants announced included:
• An up to $50,000 grant for the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority for the development of the proposed Three Rivers Destination – Discovery Center was approved.
• An up to $50,000 grant was approved for the Southwest Regional Recreation Authority to finance building renovations and improvements, the purchase of equipment and other improvements to assist with the development of the Spearhead Trails Adventure Recreation Center at Coeburn.
• An up to $50,000 grant was approved for the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority to assist with the development of a splash pad recreational area at Clintwood.
• An up to $50,000 grant for the Town of Clintwood was approved to be used to finance site development, the installation of utilities, access road construction, paving, camp site construction and other improvements to develop a new RV campground.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.