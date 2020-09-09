TAZEWELL, Va. — A train-themed agricultural journey starts in mid-September when the Crab Orchard Corn Maze & Pisgah Pumpkin Patch opens its gates to the public.
This year’s corn maze is a locomotive-themed adventure dubbed “Tracks of the Past. Seen from the air, it features an 1870s train engine and two freight cars incorporated into its twisting pathways. The maze opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19.
“We wanted to reflect on the importance of the railroad throughout our southwestern Virginia history. Two historic Tazewell County restored and repurposed railroad structures remain today. The Tazewell Train Station, with restoration and repurposing was completed in 2019. The Section House is an important historic structure prominently located in the historic downtown area of Richlands,” said Cynthia Farmer, executive director of the Crab Orchard Museum, which owns and manages the corn maze.
Along with providing passenger and freight services, the railroad enabled the development of coal and iron resources in the Clinch Valley. Many people realized the potential in Virginia’s railroad, especially after the opening of the first coal mine in Tazewell County in 1882, Farmer stated.
Twelve checkpoints in the maze highlight museum and local artifacts related to the railroad and the local industries it served.
“Within our Industrialization section of the museum gallery you can view a 1909 map of the Norfolk & Western Railway, see a fault line chart of sandstone, shale, coal, limestone and N & W railway in Tazewell County, view 1930 turtle hull mining hat, or a 1930 carbide mining lamp among many other priceless pieces from our history,” Farmer said. “We hope visitors will extend their day to include a discounted stop at the museum to look over our many artifacts on exhibit as well.”
This is the seventh year for the Crab Orchard Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch located across U.S. Route 460 from the museum center.
“This year the planting of the corn was a consolidated effort from museum supporters. Local farmers Kenny Compton and John Fisher planted the corn provided by Jeff Jowers of Southern States. We are so very proud of the outcome of this joint effort; this corn is breathtakingly beautiful this year. It’s over 11 feet tall and growing, a true corn maze,” Farmer stated.
Corn Maze Committee Chairman Emily Fisher-Edmondson assured visitors that “we are putting safety protocols as outlined by the Virginia Department of Health in place with hand sanitizer stations, social distancing, and cleaning procedures. This outdoor event will be a wonderful family outing to enjoy this fall. “
“We are offering extended evening hours again this year on Fridays and Saturdays to include flashlight tours until 10:00 p.m., weather permitting. Bring your own flashlight or purchase one in our General Store,” Farmer said.
Public hours for the corn maze are Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to dusk.
Admission to the maze is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and under with an accompanying adult. Wagon rides are $2 for ages 5 and up, and free for children 4 and under with an accompanying adult.
Punkin’ Chunkin’ is $10 for four pumpkins to fling with a giant slingshot towards a barrel target in the field. Land one in the “CORN-antine” target and win free maze tickets, organizers said.
Groups of 15 or more that pre-schedule a visit on the weekends receive a discount of $2.00 off per admission ticket. “This is perfect for church groups, birthday parties, sports team parties, and company outings. Businesses have brought their employees in past years as a team-building exercise.”
Guided private school and group tours are being scheduled for Thursdays and Fridays, with morning and afternoon sessions available. “With the weather being uncertain, we encourage groups and school tours to book in September, so we won’t run out of rain dates. We want to accommodate everyone that wants to come.”
For school tour information and reservations, contact Cindy Ringstaff, cringstaff@craborchardmuseum.com or 276-988-6755.
The county government is contributing to the corn maze project.
The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday their approval of $4,500 from the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Emergency Security (CARES) Act funding to provide personal protection equipment (PPE) to Historic Crab Orchard Museum and Pioneer Park.
“Crab Orchard Museum is a long time partner with the Board, preserving our heritage and making our county’s history accessible. Obviously this has been a very difficult year for them,” County Administrator Erick Young said. “But the corn maze is an opportunity to continue one traditional outdoor activity. The board was happy to donate CARES funds to provide hand sanitizer, masks, gloves and other supplies to keep this event alive and safe. After all, there are few better ways to social distance than getting lost in acres of corn. However, it is also imperative that all participants do their part to follow COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks and keeping your distance.”
Seven acres have been cultivated by Stewart Etter’s Greenhouse for the Pisgah Pumpkin Patch to grow 40 varieties of pumpkins and specialty gourds. Visitors can go out with wagons into the patch to select pumpkins or choose from the pre-picked ones, organizers said.
“Certainly, the maze is a fun place to visit, but it also reinforces the museum’s mission to preserve and promote Appalachian cultural heritage,” Farmer said.
During maze season museum admission on weekends for corn maze visitors is reduced to $4 for adults and $2 for kids 5 to 12. Kids 4 and under are always free with a paying adult. Museum hours are during the corn maze season are, Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Visitors that want to stay overnight may book accommodations in the Cottage at Crab Orchard, 276-988-6755.
For more information about Crab Orchard Corn Maze and Pisgah Pumpkin Patch, visit www.craborchardmuseum.com or contact the museum, 276-988-6755 or info@craborchardmuseum.com. Like and follow Crab Orchard Corn Maze on Facebook for more details.
