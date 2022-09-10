TAZEWELL, Va. — Crab Orchard Museum has announced that its annual corn maze and Pisgah Pumpkin Patch is back for the ninth year, and it will feature weekend events this year from September 16 at 5 p.m. through October 30.
According to a press release from Historic Crab Orchard Museum executive director Cynthia Farmer, this year’s theme is “Bee Amazed,” and it will highlight honey bees and their importance to the environment.
Farmer said visitors of the maze will have the opportunity to learn about pollinators’ roles throughout the history of Appalachian farmers’ crop productions.
“This one is sure to have our visitors buzzing as they accept the challenge and navigate through the honey comb design,” Farmer said.
The maze’s design was cut in three acres of corn across from the Crab Orchard Museum’s center on the other side of highway 460.
Farmer said that this event is a “consolidated agricultural effort.”
“We have great support from local farmer and museum supporter, John Fisher, who planted the corn, which is now well over 10ft tall.
The entire maze consists of more than two miles of pathways,” said Farmer. “Additionally, 7 acres have been cultivated by Stewart Etter for the Pisgah Pumpkin Patch to grow 40 varieties of pumpkins and specialty gourds. Visitors can go out into the patch with wagons to select pumpkins or choose from the pre-picked ones.”
Visitors will have the chance to also have the opportunity to go on wagon rides around the 16 acre grounds of the corn maze and pumpkin patch.
There will be a pumpkin slingshot called “Punkin Chunkin” where visitors can fling pumpkins.
The event will have a Kids Knoll where a play area for children will be along with corn hole games, a corn box, hopscotch, slides, a tire mountain, and a jumbo checkers board, and Dorothy White, a local food vendor, will be there to have seasonal food choices at the picnic area next to the playground.
““We are offering extended evening hours again this year on Fridays and Saturdays to include flashlight navigations until 10:00 p.m., weather permitting. Bring your own flashlight or purchase one in our General Store,” said Farmer.
The regular hours of the maze are Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to dusk.
The maze is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5 through 12, and free for ages 4 and under, while the wagon rides will be $2 for ages 5 and up and free for ages 4 and under which requires an adults supervision. “Punkin Chunkin’” is $10 for four pumpkins.
Farmer and the rest of the team is excited about the corn maze and pumpkin patch, and they are happy that they get to help bring attention to important Appalachian culture as well.
“Certainly, the maze is a fun place to visit, but it also reinforces the museum’s mission to preserve and promote Appalachian cultural heritage,” said Farmer.
For more information about the corn maze or the pumpkin patch, visit the Crab Orchard Museum’s website or contact them at 276-988-6755.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
