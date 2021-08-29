TAZEWELL, Va. — Quilt making is the theme this year of an annual event that brings a maze, pumpkins and fun to Tazewell County and the surrounding area.
The eighth annual Crab Orchard Corn Maze & Pisgah Pumpkin Patch features a corn maze design that celebrates the art of quilt making, with a double wedding ring quilt pattern, according to Cynthia Farmer, executive director of the Crab Orchard Museum, which owns and manages the corn maze.
This maze showcases and honors this Appalachian skill and tradition that started by necessity and has in many cases developed into a domestic art form, she said. It is a tradition that often produced cherished pieces that are handed down over many generations.
“This maze design is sure to be a favorite of many patrons and a challenge to navigate,” Farmer, Executive Director of the Crab Orchard Museum.“Twelve checkpoints in the maze highlight museum and local artifacts related to Appalachian Textiles.”
The design is cut into 3 acres of corn on land across highway 460 from the museum center, surrounding the 1907 Pisgah Store, home to Fisher & Company Restaurant.
The planting of the corn was a consolidated effort from museum supporters. Local farmer, John Fisher, planted the corn provided by Jeff Jowers of Southern States. Seven acres have been cultivated by Stewart Etter for the Pisgah Pumpkin Patch to grow 40 varieties of pumpkins and specialty gourds, Farmer said. Visitors can go out into the patch with wagons to select pumpkins or choose from the pre-picked ones.
The event opens to the public on Friday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m., and runs through Sunday, Oct. 31.
“We are offering extended evening hours again this year on Fridays and Saturdays to include flashlight tours until 10:00 p.m., weather permitting. Bring your own flashlight or purchase one in our General Store,” Farmer said.
Public hours for the corn maze are Fridays 5 to 10 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays 1 p.m. to dusk. Admission to the maze is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 5-12, free for 4 and under with an accompanying adult.
Wagon rides are $2 for ages 5 and up, free for 4 and under with an accompanying adult. Punkin’ Chunkin’ is $10 for 4 pumpkins to fling with a giant slingshot towards a barrel target in the field.”
Groups of 15 or more that pre-schedule a visit on the weekends receive a 20 percent discount per admission ticket.
“This is perfect for church groups, birthday parties, sports team parties, and company outings. Businesses have brought their employees in past years as a team-building exercise,” Farmer said. “Certainly, the maze is a fun place to visit, but it also reinforces the museum’s mission to preserve and promote Appalachian cultural heritage.”
For more information about Crab Orchard Corn Maze and Pisgah Pumpkin Patch, visit www.craborchardmuseum.com or contact the museum, 276-988-6755 or info@craborchardmuseum.com. Like and follow Crab Orchard Corn Maze on Facebook for more details.
