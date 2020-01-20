BLUEFIELD — Residents may see more of West Virginia’s wild dogs during the winter months.
Due to the winter conditions, West Virginia’s coyotes are making more and more appearances. While this isn’t unusual it is a cause for concern if you have livestock or small animals.
“They’re traveling more than normal to find food,” Todd Dowdy, of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said.
According to Dowdy coyotes are heavily present in our area at all times. If residents are seeing them more often in recent weeks it’s due to a number of reasons.
With foliage missing for the winter season these predators find it difficult to camouflage themselves. Dowdy states that this could lead to many more coyote spottings.
With high elevations reaching chillingly low temperatures the canines are forced into different locations. To find food these coyotes are forced into lower elevations in search of a meal, causing the possibility of more sightings, Dowdy explained.
“They’re everywhere right now,” Dowdy said.
These predator’s diets consist of seemingly anything they can sink their teeth into including white-tailed deer, rats, rabbits, squirrels, fruit and domestic animals, according to the WV DNR website.
Coyotes have been known to eat cats and small dogs. The Humane Society of the United States website suggests that owners of cats and small breed dogs should accompany their pets while outside during the night time hours, as this is when coyotes frequent neighborhoods.
Though the predator is not originally native to West Virginia but from the midwest United States, they are now a permanent resident of the mountain state after years of migration.
Coyotes can be identified by their brown and grey coat, pointed ears and narrow snouts. They are roughly 20 to 50 pounds and two feet tall to their shoulder, according to the Britannica website.
As the predators often travel in packs those who spot one should practice caution.
