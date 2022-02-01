TAZEWELL, Va. — COVID-19 vaccines are being offered by local health departments in Tazewell County and Buchanan County, the Virginia Department of Health announced Monday.
Throughout the Southwest region, COVID-19 numbers continue to rise meaning the need for both vaccines and other COVID-19 treatments have also increased, state health officials said. Vaccination against COVID-19 still remains the best option for protection against experiencing the most severe symptoms associated with the virus. COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for both adults and children, with people ages 5 and older being eligible to receive the vaccine.
The Cumberland Plateau Health District will offer all three COVID-19 vaccines at their local health department offices by appointment only. People who want to schedule an appointment can call their local health department OR visit https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/ and enter their local ZIP code.
The Tazewell County Health Department can be contacted at 276-988-5585, and the Buchanan County Health Department can be reached at 276-935-4591.
Currently, other COVID-19 treatments are available but in limited quantities, state health officials said. Treatment options that may be available include specific monoclonal antibodies (Sotrovimab) and antiviral medications (Molnupiravir and Paxlovid). Antiviral medications are treatments that help prevent mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms from worsening and should be started within 5 days of when an individual first starts experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. However, due to demand, these medications are available only in limited quantities at specific pharmacies. Please consult your healthcare provider first before considering these treatments.
To find a local pharmacy that provides antiviral medications use the locator tool https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mabs/covid-19-treatment-locator/ and contact the pharmacy to determine if the medication is in stock, state health officials said.
For specific information regarding Antiviral medication, people can can visit https://www.goodrx.com/conditions/covid-19/covid-19-pill-paxlovid-molnupiravir. For COVID-19 vaccination and guidelines in the LENOWISCO Health District or the Cumberland Plateau Health District you can visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/ or www.vdh.virginia.gov/cumberland-plateau/. For general information about COVID-19 vaccinations, people can visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
