PRINCETON — Answers received by a survey of the opinions Mercer County residents have about COVID-19 vaccinations were distributed recently after the results were tabulated.
The survey was conducted over several weeks, according to Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett. Puckett posted the results on his Facebook page.
“In a cooperative agreement with the National Association of Counties, the County Commissioners Association of West Virginia and Community Data Platforms, this survey really looked at what our residents are saying about vaccines and COVID-19,” Puckett said. “Please note that this survey did not include additional information on current variants. It is merely meant to collect data on current local conditions and report accordingly.”
Conducting the vaccination survey was a first for Mercer County. Puckett thanked the people who participated.
“Mercer County was the first county in the state to work collaboratively to collect data in this fashion and other counties across the state will be using the tool to see if there are similar results, Puckett said. “Collecting this data helps understand current trends and how to adequately prepare for surges and protections of EMS personnel. It also gives us a greater opportunity to look at support from our state and federal partners as we look to overcome the virus locally.”
According to the survey’s results, most unvaccinated adults in Mercer County are not worried about the vaccine itself. They are mainly concerned about side effects and safety. People who hesitated to get the vaccine also questioned its effectiveness.
When asked about their sources of information concerning COVID, 79 percent of the respondents said that their doctor was the most trusted one. Sixty-one percent said they also trusted a national or public health agency, and 51 percent trusted their county health department. Twenty-eight percent said they trusted the results of internet searches and 26 percent said they trusted friends and family members for COVID information. Eight percent of respondents trusted an employer for information. Five percent trusted religious leaders, three percent trusted political leaders and two percent trusted social media influencers.
Unvaccinated parents were more likely to have unvaccinated children, according to the survey. Parents were more hesitant about getting vaccinated. Fifty-eight percent parents that responded to the survey have concerns about COVID-19 vaccine for themselves and 80 percent have concerns for their children.
For parents that have or would vaccinate their children, 52 percent are concerned about side effects and 43 percent are concerned about safety, according to the survey.
