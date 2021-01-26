PRINCETON — After weeks of averaging about 50 COVID-19 in-patients at Princeton Community Hospital, the numbers are now dropping.
“It started dropping into the 40s last week,” said Rick Hypes, director of marketing for PCH. “Today (Monday), we have 37 COVID positive in-patients. The numbers are trending downward, which is wonderful.”
Hypes said PCH also has not seen any new COVID-related deaths in the last several days.
That downward trend is reflected around the state.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Monday that 591 COVID patients were hospitalized statewide, down from a high of 818 on Jan. 6.
Other numbers are also reflecting downward trends in the state as well as in the county.
“The number of daily active cases has dropped 13 out of the last 14 days,” Justice said, with 24,365 on Monday, down from almost 30,000 earlier this month.
Although he read the ages, gender and home county of 44 new COVID deaths Monday, Justice said that is still down from recent three-day weekend periods when the number on that list has reached into the 70s and 80s.
Statistics related to COVID have improved In Mercer County as well, On Jan. 8, the county confirmed 65 new cases with 1,700 active cases. On Monday, however, only five new cases were reported with 1,199 active cases.
But Justice said the state is far from being out of the woods.
“I don’t try to sugarcoat things when things are bad,” Justice said. “But I sure want to tell people good news when things are good.”
But he cautioned that with the virus variants and lack of “herd immunity,” which will only occur after about 80 percent or residents have been vaccinated, residents must continue to take precautions.
“I hope they (residents) have the good sense to know we are not out of this yet,” he said.
“We do like the numbers and we are surprised they are low,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state Health Officer. “But things can possibly get worse, even after vaccinations, with new strains coming out there. We like to remain hopeful and positive but we still can’t let our guards down.”
Masking wearing and social distancing must be continued, she said, even after being vaccinated.
Regardless of the downward trend, those precautions have become particularly important because of the variant of COVID-19 they referred to that is spreading and is more contagious.
Virginia has seen its first case of the COVID virus variant, detected in a resident of Northern Virginia who had no recent travel history.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) on Monday confirmed the variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom in late 2020 and is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.
“Viruses change all the time, and we expect to see new strains as disease spreads,” said Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver in a statement. “We know this variant strain spreads more quickly between people than other strains currently circulating in our communities, but we still have more to learn about whether it causes more severe illness. As our state public health officials closely monitor the emergence of the B.1.1.7 variant in our Commonwealth, it is important that all Virginians continue following mitigation measures.”
Almost 200 cases of the variant have been found in 23 states.
The VDH said early data suggests currently authorized vaccines are effective against the new variant.
On another issue, Justice said winter sports practices remain on target to start Feb. 14 with games starting the first week in March.
“We are on a complete go for Feb. 14 for practice,” he said. “I think it will be great to get our kids back playing.”
Justice said further information about any modifications to games, including attendance, will be announced soon.
“We will be rolling out more and more information,” he said, as his office works with the state Secondary Schools Activities Commission.
Testing also is continuing in the county.
Hypes said PCH Bluefield Emergency Department, in the former BRMC facility, will be offering free COVID testing today and Thursday this week as well as next week.
“It’s drive-through,” he said, and will be available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. That accommodates people who may be on the way to work or returning from work.
Hypes those times are the same today and Thursday as well as Tuesday and Thursday next week, Feb. 2 and Feb. 4.
Anyone wanting to be tested can go to the hospital’s Facebook page and download a form to compete to save time at the testing site, he added.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
