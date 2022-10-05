The number of COVID hospitalizations in West Virginia fell under 200 for the first time since June and most counties are now in the green, but health officials remain cautious.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Tuesday no on one should be “complacent” and everyone eligible should get the Omicron booster.
“More and more data really does underscore the incredible importance of getting the Omicron booster shot,” he said, adding the booster if “very effective” in reducing the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death.
That is especially timely because winter is coming soon and colder countries are now seeing an increase in cases and some seeing more hospitalizations.
Marsh also said a new variant, bq 1.1 is now spreading in some countries, a variant that is more resistant than Omicron and more infectious, with one country seeing an eight-fold increase in the bq variant over 19 days.
Justice read a list of 20 more COVID-related deaths in the state, one from McDowell County and one a 24-year-old from Mingo County, bringing the total to 7,436.
People are still dying, he said, and COVID will “be here for awhile.”
“We can live with this,” he said, but vaccinations are the key to doing that.
“Everything tells us if you are vaccinated and boosted, the chances of you being hospitalized are low, and the chances of death are extremely rare,” he said.
For now, though, the numbers are improving and the County Alert System map is “almost all green again.”
Mercer, Monroe and McDowell counties are all in the green.
Mercer reported 56 active cases Tuesday while Monroe had 10 and McDowell only six.
But with winter coming on and people heading indoors, things could change, he said.
Justice said he respects people’s individual decisions about getting vaccinated, but “we will try to get you to consider it.”
Marsh also once again urged people to get a flu shot as well.
He said Australia, which is now coming out of its winter, saw an earlier flu season and one worse than expected.
The Mercer County Health Department and the Princeton Rescue Squad are offering a COVID vaccine clinic today from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. at the Karen Preservati Education Center behind the rescue squad facility.
The Pfizer and Moderna Omicron booster will be available, along with the first two vaccines.
No appointment is necessary.
The health department will also host a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its Blue Prince Road headquarters.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
