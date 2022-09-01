It is a virus that just won’t go away.
When Gov. Jim Justice and state health officials keep saying that COVID-19 remains a problem and residents should pay attention, the statistics bear them out as new cases keep being reported every day.
On Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) COVID dashboard showed that, statewide, 1,028 new cases were reported and nine more deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the state to 7,286.
After an average seven-day low of 67 new cases a day in early April, the rate increased to a high of 726 on July 31 and stood at 658 on Tuesday as the number of new cases around the state has been relatively steady.
Hospitalizations have also been steady, between 300 to 350 after falling to 77 in April.
On Monday, Justice said things may get worse before they get better.
“The odds of this cranking up and getting worse than it is today are pretty profound,” he said, with a holiday weekend coming up and kids back in school.
Cold weather is also approaching, and that means more people will gather indoors.
Officials have also said the number of positive cases is most likely underreported because of home testing and those results may not be known.
Bonnie Allen, Mercer County Health Department Administrator, said the same trend is being seen in Mercer County, with similar fluctuations.
“We were down to 123 new cases last week, but yesterday (Tuesday) and today (Wednesday) we were at 157,” she said, referring to those positive cases reported by the health department.
The total new cases in the county reported by the DHHR last week was 212.
Allen said that in the county Health Officer (Dr. Micheal R. Mills) reported that Princeton Community Hospital has 17 COVID-related patients, which is a “spike” compared to recent numbers.
However, she said, many fewer deaths are occurring, primarily because many of those who get sick have been vaccinated.
“I haven’t seen any deaths for awhile and that is great,” Allen said.
Vaccines are not as effective in preventing people from contracting the newer Omicron variant, BA.5, she said, but they are effective in preventing very serious illnesses and death.
But Allen said a new vaccine booster geared more toward BA.5 has now been approved by the FDA (Federal Drug Administration) and should also be given the green light by the CDC.
“We are waiting on the CDC and then the state,” she said. “We have preordered and we will be waiting for it to come in.”
The initial doses will be for those 65 and over, long-term care facility residents and those who are immuno-compromised, she added. “This will decrease serious illnesses even more.”
The health department’s’ vaccine clinic, which is now being held every other week at the Princeton Rescue Squad, will return to being offered once a week when the new vaccine booster is available.
Allen also said COVID is far from over.
“People are still getting COVID,” she said. “If they have been vaccinated and boosted, the infection is less serious and there are fewer deaths.”
Since the pandemic began, 14,950 COVID cases have been confirmed in Mercer County with 5,614 probable cases, as well as 276 deaths.
McDowell County saw 62 new cases last week and has a total death toll of 78, and total number of confirmed positive cases of 4,692 and 2,035 probable cases.
Monroe County also keeps seeing a steady number of new cases, with 69 reported in the last seven days.
The DHHR reports a total of 48 deaths in Monroe County and a total of 4,108 confirmed cases and 972 probable cases.
In Mercer County, only about 50 percent of residents are fully vaccinated with less than 30 percent receiving boosters.
Those numbers are less in McDowell County, with almost 43 percent fully vaccinated and 20 percent having boosters.
In Monroe County, almost 45 percent of the population is fully vaccinated with 29 percent receiving boosters.
Almost 964,000 state residents are fully vaccinated, about 55 percent, with 541,766 receiving at least one booster shot, or just over 30 percent.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
