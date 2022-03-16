BLUEFIELD — Numbers of active COVID-19 cases being reported across West Virginia continued to decline Tuesday while county health departments continued to offer their communities vaccinations and testing.
Mercer County had 45 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday with McDowell County reporting 25 active cases, according to the state West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Monroe County had five active cases.
“Is that not awesome?” interim administrator Bonnie Allen of the Mercer County Health Department said about the new active case figures.
Allen said even though the numbers are encouraging, people should still maintain precautions against COVID-19.
“We’re just kind of trying to keep things realistic and remind people to still be cautious when you’re in a large group, and wear your masks when you’re in that type of situation,” she stated. “Wash your hands frequently, and then if you think you have the signs and symptoms of COVID, get tested.”
The Mercer County Health Department and the Princeton Rescue Squad are conducting a vaccination clinic today from 2 to 5 pm. at the Karen Preservati Center off 704 Maple Street in Princeton. The clinic will have pediatric Pfizer for those 5 to 11 years of age, Pfrizer for people 12 and older, and Moderna vaccine for people 18 and older.
Allen said that the numbers of people seeking vaccinations “are way, way down,” and added that vaccinations have helped reduce the numbers of serious cases. Other factors are playing a part, too, in falling numbers of active cases.
“I think – at least, I hope– that Omicron has run its course, and with some warmer weather coming, that hopefully we’ll continue to see a decrease,” she said. “Mainly because I truly do feel like the vaccinations have helped. I think they’ve decreased the number of people who are hospitalized and getting critically ill. I know it doesn’t prevent it because people still get COVID; but for most people, it makes for a milder case.”
