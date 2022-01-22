CHARLESTON — The number of COVID patients in state hospitals jumped to 980 on Friday, and the lead state pandemic doctor said the record of 1,012 mark set at the peak of the Delta variant surge in September 2021 may be surpassed.
“Our numbers are going up and we anticipate seeing that rise,” COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing. “It is very likely we will exceed that (1,012 record) at a time in which we are more challenged with staffing than we have ever seen before.”
Of those hospitalized, 228 are in ICUs and 131 on ventilators, the majority of whom are unvaccinated.
Marsh said vaccinations and booster shots are crucial to keeping people out of the hospital.
New data from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) show people between 50 and 65 years old are 44 times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID if they have been vaccinated and boosted, he said, and those over 65 who have been boosted are 49 times less likely to be hospitalized.
Justice echoed the need for vaccines and their effectiveness.
“An overwhelming majority of those people (in hospitals) are unvaccinated,” he said.
Some who go to the hospital are fully vaccinated, he added, but vaccinations do keep people out of the hospital.
“Getting vaccinated or getting boosted stacks the deck to keep you out of the hospital – I’m living proof,” Justice said, referencing his recovery after a recent bout with COVID-19. “With how fast this thing is running now, if you don’t get your booster because you just don’t feel like it, you’re making a real mistake.”
That is especially true when all the numbers are going up during this surge, with 5,335 new cases reported on Friday over just a 24-hour period.
The state County Alert Map shows 54 of the state’s 55 counties in either the red or orange categories, which indicates the highest level of spread.
“Our map, for all practical purposes, is completely red and orange. I can’t recall seeing it any worse than that,” Justice said. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to look at that map and say, ‘If I’m not boosted, I need to go get my booster shot.’ Because it doesn’t look good.”
Both Justice and Marsh also urged parents to get their children vaccinated.
Marsh said studies show that kids who are vaccinated are 55 percent less likely to contract the virus during a time when Omicron is spreading among children more than at any other time in the pandemic.
Locally, positive cases mirror the state and continue to grow.
Mercer County reported 720 new cases from Jan. 14 through Jan. 20 with McDowell County confirming 191 new cases and Monroe County 258.
Long-term care facilities here and around the state are also once again seeing outbreaks.
Justice said 143 outbreaks in those facilities have been reported in the state.
In Mercer County, Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bluefield is reporting a total of 33 current positive cases, with 23 among residents and 10 staff members, with two COVID-associated death with this outbreak.
Stonerise in Princeton has active 14 cases, all among staff, while Maples Health Care is reporting seven cases, including two residents and five staff.
Princeton Health Care Center has reported five current active cases among staff and one COVID-associated death.
Stonerise in Lindside in Monroe County reports five staff cases and McDowell Nursing & Rehab Center in Welch is now seeing four positive cases among staff.
On another issue, Justice said at this point he is not keen on supporting a proposed bill to deny local school systems the right to have, or not have, a mask mandate.
He said local school boards have done a good job making decisions for themselves.
“If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” he said.
