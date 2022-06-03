With the number of positive COVID cases possibly far higher than is being reported, officials are now closely monitoring hospitalizations from the virus.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said a study in New York City estimates that the real number of positive cases could be as much as 30 times the number actually reported.
Results of home testing are not reported and health officials say the true number of new COVID cases is not known.
However, even with that caveat, new cases in West Virginia keep coming, with 696 reported Thursday on the DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) dashboard, with a seven-day average of 471, up from 66 on April 6.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer said it is important now to watch the number of COVID patients in state hospitals not only to monitor the impact of new cases but also because the criteria for reaching a point where care is threatened has changed.
State hospitals reported 178 COVID patients Thursday, well above a recent low of 77 on April 20 but still far below the 1,100 during the Omicron surge earlier this year.
“Over a year ago, we were concerned about seeing 800 (patients),” he said. “We exceeded that.”
The excess numbers led to critical issues around the state because so few beds were available and patients often had to be kept in emergency rooms as staffing shortages impacted the capacity to care for those ill.
The 800 number has now changed.
“Based on staffing issues and bed availability the key number is now 500,” Hoyer said, adding that the state is slowly moving in that direction.
“The COVID pandemic is still not over,” Marsh said. “The virus continues to gain the ability to infect people much more easily.”
The BA.2.12.1 is the dominant variant now, he said, as it keeps going through genetic changes that make it more infectious, about 25 percent more than the previous variant.
Marsh said the highest risk group continues to be those over 50 years old, anyone with co-morbidity issues and especially those 65 and over.
Everyone must monitor their own risk and older people are more vulnerable, he said, adding that the solution is to be vaccinated and fully boosted, which gives a 96 percent chance of not being severely ill and dying even if infected.
Justice said if the 30 times the number of COVID cases reported is correct, “the numbers would be staggering.”
“We have to live with this,” he said. “We don’t want to go back to masking or to close anything … We’ve got to find a way to live with it and the answer is the vaccine.”
Justice said about 979,000 state residents are now fully vaccinated and more are getting shots, but the needle is moving very slowly.
However, shots save lives, he added.
Justice also announced that with the advent of home COVID testing kits the state is scaling back its community testing events.
“There are still plenty of places out there where you can find access to free testing. But, to be perfectly honest, what’s happening right now with our community testing events is that they’re set up all day, but maybe only two people come by,” he said. “We’re just spending money that could be better spent somewhere else right now. That said, if things happen to get worse, we’ll be right back out there.”
The federal government also continues to offer additional home testing kits.
“We just want to make sure that everyone knows we do have testing available still, we’re just rolling back these specific events,” said State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad. “We still have free testing available through different options.”
Justice also talked about his bout with Lyme disease, saying the diagnosis was confirmed and he will remain on antibiotics for several weeks to continue fighting the infection.
“I still don’t feel the greatest, but I’m doing better everyday,” he said. “I never would have believed that you could get a tick bite that would turn into something this nasty. I just urge everyone to check themselves for ticks when they’ve been outside and take heed.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.