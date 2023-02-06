By STAFF REPORTS
CNHI News W.Va.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Family Assistance is reminding area residents in southern West Virginia receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that the last issuance of Covid-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be in February due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Since April 2020, DHHR has issued SNAP EA which increased the household’s monthly SNAP benefit to the maximum benefit allowable by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Effective March 1, monthly SNAP benefits will return to the pre-Covid-19 Public Health Emergency level and will again be based on the household’s income, assets, household size and other non-financial factors.
Each SNAP household will receive a letter from DHHR notifying them of this change and provide direction on any questions they may have.
The agendy didn’t indicate when the letters would be mailed out, but that is expected to occur soon.
“We were pleased to be able to provide this extra assistance during the Public Health Emergency to combat hunger,” Janie Cole, interim commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance, said in a press release issued by the DHHR.
“We encourage SNAP recipients to begin today to budget their family’s benefits in preparation for this benefit change,” Cole added.
For more information, contact the DHHR’s Office of Constituent Services at 1-877-716-1212 or the local DHHR office at 304-732-6900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.