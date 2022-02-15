CHARLESTON — As the COVID death toll in West Virginia exceeds 6,000, state leaders say the Omicron surge peak has been reached and receding rapidly.
“We are still seeing a reduction in the number of new cases and hospitalizations are going down,” Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Monday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing. “But we still exceeded 6,000 deaths (6,023) and many of them could have been prevented with vaccinations and boosters.”
Marsh said the drop in new cases and hospitalizations is happening across the country now and the coming warmer weather should help that even more.
“Warm weather is good news,” he said, referring to more people heading outside and less likely to spread the virus.
But Marsh cautioned what happens next with COVID will be closely monitored.
The virus has been difficult to navigate, he said, as unexpected variants have popped up because of mutations and it is too early to go from pandemic status to epidemic status, where outbreaks are more localized rather than widespread across countries.
“We will closely follow what the virus does,” he said.
After reading the list of new deaths that were reported over the weekend, Justice said, “It rips my heart out … It’s tragic…”
“It’s surely not something that we wanted to achieve, but the reality is what it is,” he said of exceeding 6,000. “I ask for your prayers for everyone that we’ve lost.”
Anyone who does not get a booster, especially those over 50, is making a “terrible choice,” he said.
New cases are falling, but people are still getting infected and dying, he added.
As of Monday, active cases had dropped to 7,262 with less than a thousand new cases reported. COVID hospitalizations had dropped to 779 with 180 in ICUs and 113 on ventilators.
As a comparison, on Feb. 2 hospitalizations hit a record high of 1,097 as new case numbers around the state had been hitting 3,000 to 5,000 each day.
New daily cases in Mercer County have dropped as well, from a high of almost 1,000 over a seven-day period in mid-January to a total of 481 during the seven days prior to Monday.
Wyoming County was the only red county in state on Monday with six green counties. In mid-January, the number of red counties reached 49 of the state’s 55.
Justice said more than 276,000 state residents, or about 25 percent of the total population, have had COVID and recovered.
“That is mind-boggling,” he said.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, head of the state Joint InterAgency Task Force, said 326 members of the state National Guard remain deployed at 36 state facilities, including a few long-term care facilities.
“We will continue with that mission for the foreseeable future,” he said, with no immediate changes.
Members of the Guard were sent to facilities around the state to help with staffing shortages.
Hoyer said discussions with hospitals on how much help is needed continue and a meeting with the state Hospital Association is set for later this week.
Many staffing shortages have been caused by medical personnel contracting the virus and having to isolate, he added.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
