By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Although COVID-19 cases in the region are still falling with more individuals recovering from the virus each day, new deaths continue to be reported.
On Thursday, 10 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region with the majority of those cases coming from Mercer and McDowell counties. However, not all of those deaths are new. Five of the deaths reported Thursday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources occurred between August and October, and are the result of ongoing data reconciliation efforts with official death certificates. The earlier deaths confirmed Thursday by the DHHR include a 36-year-old male from Mercer County, a 49-year-old male from Monroe County, a 70-year-old male from McDowell County, a 74-year-old male from McDowell County and a 65-year-old male from McDowell County.
Four new deaths from Mercer County also was reported Thursday by the DHHR. They include a 71-year-old female from Mercer County, a 72-year-old male from Mercer County, a 66-year-old female from Mercer County and a 60-year-old male from Mercer County. A new death also was reported in Virginia Thursday from Giles County. In Virginia, health officials do not provide the age or gender of those individuals whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19.
The number of active virus cases in the region is still low.
As of Thursday, Mercer County was reporting 210 active cases. That’s up 10 new virus cases from Wednesday. The number of active cases in Mercer County briefly dipped below 200 earlier this week before increasing again.
So far 8,272 people in Mercer County have recovered from COVID-19. The county has reported 179 virus-related deaths to date.
McDowell County is now reporting only 71 active virus cases. That’s up from 66 active cases on Wednesday. So far 2,802 people in McDowell County have recovered from COVID-19 and 50 deaths to date in the county are being attributed to the virus.
Monroe County is doing much better with only 22 active virus cases being reported as of Thursday. That’s down from 26 active virus cases on Wednesday. So far 2,035 people have recovered from the virus to date with 26 deaths being attributed to COVID-19.
Statewide in West Virginia, 951 new virus cases were reported Thursday. That’s down from 1,019 new cases Wednesday. The DHHR reported 7,532 active virus cases Thursday, which is up slightly from 7,478 active cases Wednesday.
West Virginia has reported 16,577 breakthrough cases to date involving fully vaccinated individuals along with 250 breakthrough deaths.
Virginia has reported 43,006 breakthrough cases statewide to date with 491 breakthrough deaths, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.