West Virginia is seeing a slow uptick in new COVID-19 cases.
That’s according to Dr. Clay Marsh, who is serving in an advisory capacity for Gov. Jim Justice. He says the new EG.5 variant, which comes from the Omicron strain of the virus, is the current problem.
Marsh said the EG.5 variant can cause fever, running nose, sore throat and coughing for those who are infected. The state also is seeing some cases again of individuals who may be losing their sense of smell and taste — something that was common from the original COVID-19 strain during the early days of the pandemic.
Marsh said those who are most at risk are individuals age 65 and over and those with compromised immune systems.
“We are looking forward to getting our new COVID shots that should be available at the end of the month,” Marsh, who spoke in a pre-recorded segment Wednesday during Gov. Jim Justice’s weekly administration briefing, said. “Many people are asking why would I need to consider this updated shot. The reason why is this shot is directed against the newest forms of COVID-19 that are circulating.”
While current numbers are not like they were during the pandemic, Marsh said the state is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. And those numbers are expected to increase as fall and winter arrives.
“We know across the country we’ve seen the number of hospitalizations start to creep up,” Marsh said. “We saw a 22 percent increase in people in hospitals over the last week or so.”
While not every person who has COVID goes to the doctor, the number of confirmed cases in West Virginia as of Wednesday, Sept. 6, stood at 1,011, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The COVID-19 national emergency ended in May, but the virus is still circulating in the country.
However, there are a significant number of Americans who still have immunity from the virus due to a prior COVID-19 infection or vaccination, according to Marsh.
The vaccine can help to reduce the severity of symptoms for those who become infected with the virus.
Marsh said another concern is long-term COVID, which can affect some people who become infected with the virus. Symptoms of long-term COVID can include brain fog and fatigue.
COVID-19 can cause mild to severe illness, according to the DHHR. Some people have little to no symptoms; many have mild disease, but can spread it to others. Severe illness typically, though not always, occurs in older adults or in those with chronic diseases.
