As West Virginia sees the lowest number of active COVID cases since July 2020, the “stealth variant” is now being detected in the state.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Friday active cases dropped to 781, the lowest daily count since July 4, 2020.
“That is 622 days ago,” he said. “Think about how long ago that is. That’s a really meaningful achievement.”
Total active cases have decreased by more than 96 percent from their latest peak eight weeks ago.
But the Omicron BA.2, or stealth variant, that has been spreading in the UK and Europe has also made its way here.
“There are only 12 cases in West Virginia,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health. “While it’s manageable, we have to be prepared.”
Amjad said the state always lags behind in the spread so there may be more cases.
“We just never know what is going to happen,” she said, but everyone can be prepared by getting vaccinated and boosted. “We must be ready for anything.”
“I don’t think this (COVID) is over,” Justice said, adding he remains concerned. “The likelihood of this just going away is not very high.”
Regardless of what happens, though, with this or any other variant, Justice said it would be “nearly impossible to re-mask.”
Amjad agreed.
“We are moving into an era where you have to use your own personal judgment,” she said. “It’s hard to force people to do things they don’t want to do. That is where we are with this variant.”
According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), the stealth variant makes up 23 percent of the cases now in the U.S. and cases are up 8 percent around the world because of stealth.
This variant is about 30 percent more infectious than the original Omicron, but symptoms no more severe, the CDC said.
Vaccinations continue to be the key to keep most people who are vaccinated and boosted out of the hospital if they contract it.
During the pandemic briefing, Justice also said he had met Friday morning at the Governor’s mansion with two U.S. cabinet secretaries – Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Secretary of the Interior Deb Holland – as well as Sen. Joe Manchin and many other representatives of the state.
“This was a historic meeting to have two cabinet secretaries in West Virginia,” Justice said. “My message to them was that we want West Virginia to be an all-encompassing energy state.”
That means embracing all forms of energy but never leaving behind fossil fuels in the process.
“We’re never going to forget our fossil fuel, our coal miners, our oil and natural gas workers,” he said. “It would be absolutely frivolous to think we can just migrate away from these things today. But, at the same time, we want to embrace all opportunities for energy production in West Virginia, whether that be nuclear, hydrogen, wind, solar, or anything else. West Virginia should be a melting pot of innovation for all these forms of energy production.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
