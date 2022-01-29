CHARLESTON — The number of new COVID cases in the state may be reaching the peak now, but hospitalizations are expected to continue to climb.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Friday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing that the positive test numbers seem to stabilizing.
“We may be starting to see the plateau and close to the coming-down side,” he said, adding that it may be premature, but it seems that way now. “We will find out in the next several days.”
New cases are still high, with 4,668 reported on Friday, but that number has reached more than 5,000 on several recent occasions.
But hospitalizations, and deaths, lag behind the rise in new cases because of the time it takes for people to get sick enough to be hospitalized.
“We have now seen the highest number of West Virginians in West Virginia hospitals the past two days than we have seen at any time during the pandemic,” he said.
That number hit 1,080 on Thursday and was at 1,063 on Friday, eclipsing the 1,012 peak of the Delta variant.
Of those hospitalizations, 225 are in ICUs with 122 on ventilators. Pediatric cases numbered 17 with four in ICUs and six on ventilators.
Marsh said the key to staying out of the hospital and of dying from COVID, with virtually all cases now the Omicron variant, is get vaccinated and boosted.
“In Switzerland, no one has died under the age of 70 who has been fully vaccinated and boosted,” he said, with boosters making the difference in reducing deaths and hospitalizations.
Marsh said he is concerned because less than 50 percent of residents 65 and over have had booster shots.
Justice said hospitals across the state are struggling to take care of patients and all is being done to help, especially utilizing the National Guard.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the Joint InterAgency Task Force, said 339 members of the guard are now assigned to 39 facilities around the state to provide “a variety of support functions.”
Eight members of the Guard arrived at Princeton Community Hospital Tuesday to help.
With 149 new admissions statewide reported on Friday, Hoyer said those unvaccinated could face a rough road.
“One you get in the hospital, if you go to an ICU or on a ventilator, you are in serious circumstances,” he said, pointing out that 89 percent of patients in that category are unvaccinated.
COVID-related deaths continue to rise.
“We are on a path by mid-February to reach 6,400 fatalities to COVID,” Hoyer said, 100 times the original prediction of 64 deaths in the state after the pandemic began.
The death toll rose to 5,743 on Friday, with four of those deaths from Mercer County, one from Monroe County and one from McDowell County.
“We know we can’t get everyone vaccinated,” Justice said. “We will keep trying to save those that we can.”
Justice also responded to a question about criticism he is receiving related to his State of the State address Thursday night that ended by bringing his English bulldog, Babydog, to the podium and used to send a message.
He said West Virginia has been maligned and ridiculed but is now finally being recognized as the “diamond in the rough” he has always known it is.
Justice picked up Babydog, turned her to where her backside faced the camera, and said:
“Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there (who have badmouthed the state) to kiss her hind end.”
After Sen. Joe Manchin recently torpedoed the Build Back Better bill, Midler tweeted that West Virginians were “poor, illiterate and strung out.” She later apologized for the tweet and said it was a quick reaction out of anger about Manchin’s lack of support for the bill.
But Justice had no apologies for what happened Thursday night.
“I am not backing down a bit to the Bette Midlers of the world,” he said. “I am going to cast rocks back. I am going to defend our people.”
Justice described those who may have been offended by his actions as “looking like they are having a bowel movement” and people need to “smile a little and have a little fun.”
