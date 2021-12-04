New cases of COVID in the state and in this area jumped again on Friday, showing a steady trend upwards as was predicted by health experts.
According to the state DHHR (Department of Heath and Human Resources), with 1,244 new positive cases reported Friday the total active cases stood at 7,673 after recently dropping below 6,000. The DHHR also reported 17 more COVID-related deaths, bringing that total to 4,962.
Mercer County’ s active case count jumped to 341 Friday after falling to 277 on Monday as 249 new cases were reported during the week.
McDowell County’s active case county rose to 93 with 67 new cases reported and Monroe County stood at 44 active cases, seeing a slow increase recently.
Hospitalizations of COVID patients have also seen an increase, from 498 on Nov. 25 to 583 on Friday. The number of COVID patients in ICUs rose from 167 on Nov. 20 to 192 on Friday, with 97 patients on ventilators, up from 87 on Nov. 16.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, on Thursday called the increase in cases “alarming.”
With more traveling and the holiday season here, she said the impact on hospitals will be seen.
“I am concerned,” she said.
Dr. Clay Marsh, COVID-19 Czar, also expressed concern on Thursday, saying as the weather turns colder, West Virginia will most likely follow the trend in other states, like Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, with an increase in cases.
Marsh and others have predicted the increase in cases for weeks as the cold weather and holidays with more indoor gatherings approached.
Although the Delta variant remains the primary COVID virus, Marsh also cautioned that the new Omicron variant is spreading around the country. However, information about its impact is still limited.
All health officials continue to urge residents to get fully vaccinated and follow that up with a booster shot.
Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday the percentage of those fully vaccinated who have received the booster shot remains low, and he urged residents to protect themselves with the booster because the effectiveness of the initial vaccine doses declines significantly after six months.
Bonnie Allen, interim administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said the department will be offering a COVID vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the Princeton Rescue Squad Karen Persevati education center. The time will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pfizer and Moderna first and second doses will be offered for those 12 years old and older. Booster shots for Pfizer and Moderna will be available for those 18 and older.
“We will have a children’s clinic separately in the near future,” Allen said of the 5 to 11 age group.
The department was given the approval to resume vaccine clinics earlier this week by the state after being placed on a temporary hold for administering the wrong dosage of the Moderna booster at an Oct. 28 vaccine clinic.
A team from the Bureau of Public Health visited the clinic, made recommendations to avoid any future mistakes, and department personnel have successfully followed those recommendations.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
