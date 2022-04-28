BLUEFIELD — Although COVID numbers are way down in Mercer County, the true count of positive cases may be difficult to detect, and another increase is expected.
“We are doing really well,” Mercer County Health Department Administrator Bonnie Allen told members of the County Board of Health Wednesday. ”It’’s in the 20s (positive COVID cases) that we know of.”
But the known numbers may not tell the whole story.
“We are starting to get an inkling there are more cases due to home tests,” she said, the results of which may not be reported.
There is no way to know for sure, she said, and it’s a problem statewide as active cases are creeping up once again.
“We are likely underreporting the number of cases,” Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said recently.
The results of home tests, which were given away by the federal government, are not known unless reported.
Marsh issued a caution about lower numbers as an attempt to let people know “we are not finished with COVID until COVID is finished with us.”
He also said another variant, Omicron BA.2.12.1, has surfaced, and it is “no more severe but spreads quicker.”
This variant is replacing BA.2, he said, which continues to spread.
“COVID is likely the most infectious respiratory virus we have seen in our lifetimes,” Marsh said, adding that vaccinations and boosters remain crucial, especially for people over 50.
Allen also issued a caution that another uptick in cases is likely to happen and vaccinations are the key to prevent serious impacts.
The health department holds vaccine clinics each Wednesday at the Princeton Rescue Squad Karen Preservati Education Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Allen said 243 COVID vaccines were administered during March.
Active cases in the state continue to see an increase.
On March 18 active cases dropped to 781 in the state, the lowest since July 4, 2020. That number dropped even lower recently as the number of cases tumbled to less than 200 statewide.
However, on Wednesday, the active cases had again climbed to over 700.
Hospitalizations in the state are also seeing a slight uptick after falling to 77 on April 20, down from a peak of more than 1,000 during the height of the Omicron surge.
On Wednesday, the number of COVID hospitalizations had increased to 91.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.