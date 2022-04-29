Active COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to see a slight uptick around the state.
“Overall, we are still good,” Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Thursday.
However, a small increase in the numbers is being seen, with hospitalizations and deaths being closely monitored.
During the past week, total active cases in West Virginia have gone up by 299, hitting 799 on Thursday after falling below 200. Hospitalizations rose to 94 on Thursday after falling to 77 recently.
Marsh said the BA.2 variant cases “are growing in West Virginia and we can anticipate as we see the variants grow we will see some episodes of increases and decreases in the number of cases.”
South Africa is now having problems with even other BA.2 variants, he added.
“The presumption is these variants are better able to evade the immune system,” he said.
With the numbers increasing and more variants possibly on the horizon, March emphasized once again the importance of being vaccinated and fully boosted, especially for those over 50.
He said that, nationally, during the pandemic one out of every 125 Americans over 50 years old have died from COVID.
Justice said that should be a wake-up call.
“Surely to goodness, if you are 50 and older that has got to get your attention,” he said. “You don’t want to be a statistic.”
Justice said one in 125 odds in what he calls the “death lottery” should be alarming, and with vaccinations and boosters, it is an “almost 100 percent” chance people will not die from COVID.
“Don’t wait. Don’t let it be too late,” he said.
Justice also expressed hope that Moderna’s request from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize vaccine for children under the age of 6 will be approved.
“Parents of roughly 18 million of our youngest Americans – the only population group not yet eligible for vaccination – have been waiting for months for pediatric doses,” he said. “We’re very hopeful that the approval process will be smooth and successful.”
Marsh said that, once the vaccine receives approval in this age group, parents are encouraged to get their children vaccinated.
“We know that, although children generally have done better related to deaths and hospitalizations than adults, we know that the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome can be focused on children who have had COVID,” he said. “Long COVID problems can also be focused on children. We hope that parents really do see this as an opportunity to protect their children from these complications of COVID-19, and also to help make sure that these children don’t infect other vulnerable, immunocompromised, or elderly people. Getting children vaccinated is very important.”
Everyone 5 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. After the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those ages 12 and older.
Justice also said the County Alert Map that was all green recently now has six yellow counties as positive case numbers go up, with Monroe County one of those six.
The Mercer County Health Department holds a vaccine clinic each Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Princeton Rescue Squad Karen Preservati Education Center.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.