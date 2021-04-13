CHARLESTON — The number of COVID variant cases in the state continues to grow, along with the rising number of positive virus cases.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Monday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing the state, so far, has confirmed 194 cases of the UK (United Kingdom) variant, 168 cases of the California variant and one case of the South African variant.
Marsh said the virus in general, but especially the UK variant, is spreading in places around the country and it is growing in West Virginia.
Younger people are contributing to the spread, he said, and they are also contracting the virus far more often than before, even some younger children.
“Children are not protected from the spread of these variants,” he said, adding that more spread is being seen in school extracurricular activities, but not in classrooms. “Classrooms still seem to be safe.”
Justice said as of Monday the state had 7,470 active cases, up from about 5,100 last month and the highest since Feb. 26.
“That is exactly what we are experiencing across the country,” he said, once again urging people to get vaccinated and “wear your mask.”
“I am concerned,” he said. “Anybody that is not concerned is absolutely foolish…”
Justice said the hesitancy to get vaccinated is still in the state. As of Monday, more than 660,000, or about 40 percent, of the population has had at least one dose and 416,000 residents have now been fully vaccinated.
“We’ve got the vaccines now,” he said of allocations that many outstrip demand. “Now we are running upon a hesitancy as far as finding arms to get them in.”
Marsh said that is crucial because the vaccines also are effective against the variants.
He called on church and other community leaders to help people get vaccinated and set the example themselves.
“We rely on leaders to be our role models,” Marsh said, adding that the vaccine is the key to controlling and eventually defeating the pandemic, and saving lives. “The more people that are vaccinated, the fewer people get sick and die.”
Justice also said vaccine clinics can come into communities, in businesses and in churches or community centers and schools.
“Call us,” he said of the COVID-19 Hotline, 1-833-734-0965, adding that everyone needs to work together.
“I hope and pray all of us will try to solicit and help us get more and more people vaccinated, young and old,” he said. “We have got the vaccines now.”
Justice said the pandemic is not over.
“We have still got a ways to go,” he said. “We got it on the run, but we don’t have it whipped yet.”
Rose Morgan, Vice President of Patient Care Services at Princeton Community Hospital, said PCH has eight COVID-19 patients and that number has been hovering around five, which is far better than the peak of more than 50 in January, but it is still a concern.
“A lot of people are not being as careful,” she said. “They are not wearing masks like they were previously.”
Church, school and other social gatherings are also picking up, she added.
Although the numbers locally are still relatively stable, that can change.
Morgan said as cases progress more mutations are possible.
“That is the type of direction a virus will take,” she said, and the reason the spread must be held down with proper precautions and vaccinations.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
