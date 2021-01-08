BLUEFIELD — Starting well before dawn, hundreds of people seeking their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine had gathered Thursday morning when the Brushfork National Guard Armory’s gates were opened for a mass vaccination event.
Vehicles were lined up as far back as U.S. Route 52 and on Airport Road as preparations for the vaccinations were completed. The event began at 9 a.m., and the gates opened at about 8:38 a.m.
County Health Officer Dr. Steven Stefancic spoke about the preparations just before the gates opened. People were being given a number as they arrived so organizers would know how many were waiting and their position in line.
“We’re working through the state and multiple agencies throughout the county and community. That includes fire, EMS and law enforcement. We have the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police present,” Stefancic said. “We have a local representative from the Department of Homeland Security. We have the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management.”
A traffic control system was ready to help manage the vehicles coming into the armory’s large parking lot. Armory Road, which links Route 52 with Airport Road, was soon clear.
“The flow of traffic will come in. We’re going to try clear the road as quickly and easily as possible and use the parking lot to our advantage,” Stefancic said. “Law enforcement has graciously assisted us with their DUI checkpoint gear to control the flow of traffic and stage people. Individuals will come around the building, they will get registered, make sure anything they need to know about the vaccine prior to getting vaccinated gets shared. “
A traffic control system was ready when the public started arriving in the parking lot.
“The key is we want to make sure we get as many vaccinated as safely as possible,” Stefancic said. “And we’re going to do that as safely as we can.”
Brenda Donithan, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said there were “almost 600” doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
People vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine receive a booster dose 21 days after their first shot. The Moderna vaccine also comes in two doses; its doses are 28 days apart.
Russell Root, 80, of Athens was the first person to arrive. He said that he had been waiting since about 4:30 a.m.
Root had tried to get vaccinated Monday at the Mercer County Health Department, but was unable to get one due to the large crowd.
“It’s a lot better today,” he said. “I like it a lot better.”
And being able to get vaccinated was special.
“It means a lot to me,” Root said about getting his first dose of vaccine. “I just hope this helps a lot of people.”
Root was soon waiting to leave after receiving his shot. Lanes had been reserved for people waiting for 15 or more minutes after getting their vaccinations. Bluefield Rescue Squad EMTs checked on the newly-vaccinated to make sure they were doing well before departing.
Helen Moretta, 83, of Lashmeet ate some breakfast after getting her first dose of Pfizer vaccine.
“It went fine,” she said. “No problems. They were very well organized.”
Deputies would direct new arrivals to join one of six lines of vehicles. Troopers would then direct cars into a single line which would go around the armory. Volunteers would take information, and then direct recipients to a tent behind the armory where they would be vaccinated.
“Perfect,” Chief Deputy Joe Parks said when asked how the mass vaccination was going. “I can tell you right now that we are pleased. The public has been extremely appreciative of the way it was handled here. Planning is everything along with cooperation and communications.”
Stefancic later spoke about the first mass vaccination Monday at the health department and how the circumstances were different from the vaccinations offered Thursday.
“On Monday, there was a large showing of individuals wanting the vaccine. When we received the vaccine from the state, it was over the holiday,” he said. “Quite literally we received it over a holiday, so the first of it we were able to give was the day it was given. And in learning how many people want the vaccine allows us to help plan for future events.”
When large amounts of vaccine are available and a mass event is arraigned to administer it, “it tends to be a first come, first serve when it’s a mass vaccination like it is today,” Stefancic said. “However, if we get a smaller amount of vaccine, we can use a scheduling-type technique.”
When the vaccine arrives, there is sometimes a short turnaround time, Stefancic said.
“And we’re taking care of the entire county, individuals who come to the health department might not have been to the health department before. We don’t necessarily have the opportunity to make prescheduled appointments aside from them calling and asking questions and that sort of thing,” he stated. “Some of the communication that we have is putting out a public information press release and asking people to come to us.”
What was learned during Thursday’s mass vaccination will be used when organizing future events.
“After we finish today, statewide, as any large event takes place, we do a debrief,” Stefancic said. “We’re going to see what worked well and we’re going to continue doing that. As we’re learning how the flow is occurring, how to make it even better. Everything at every event is going to be slightly different. No two events are going to be identical, whether it’s volume, whether it’s weather, how many volunteers we have.”
“We do have volunteers that we are very grateful,” he added. “I thank them for coming out and helping because in these times the community needs to come together. There are a lot things going on, and a lot of people are working very hard and very long hours.”
The vaccinations were scheduled to continue until 3 p.m.
“As long as people are here and we have vaccines to give, they are going to be administered,” Stefancic said.
Donithan said she hoped that her department would have more vaccine to work with “in the weeks to come.”
We will hopefully be getting a lot more doses and addressing more groups. We’ll have to go back and give second doses to everybody, so it will be like doing a second round,” she said. “We’re going to do it. We’re going to get it done.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
