BLUEFIELD — Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Mercer County on Saturday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
The DHHR also reported four news virus cases in Mercer, as well as four new virus cases in Monroe County.
No new cases were reported in McDowell County; no new deaths or hospitalizations were reported in either McDowell or Monroe counties.
Also according to the DHHR, the site of a previous COVID-19 outbreak in Mercer County now shows zero active cases among residents and staff.
The Princeton Health Care Center shows no current virus cases on the DHHR website.
State totals in West Virginia rose to 13,874 cases and 308 deaths.
Saturday also saw the update of the West Virginia School Re-entry Metrics color-coded map from the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE).
Mercer County stayed yellow on the map following the update.
The Mercer County Public Schools Facebook page released a statement on Saturday advising that all elementary school students will attend five days a week; middle and high school students will follow a 50 percent attendance schedule that can be viewed at the Mercer County Public Schools Facebook page.
Additionally, the WVDE School Reentry Metrics map changed to reflect Monroe County’s yellow status and McDowell County’s green status.
In Virginia, local cases rose by eight to 251 in Tazewell County, by five each in Buchanan and Giles counties — bringing their totals to 125 and 83 respectively — and by three cases to 220 in Wythe County.
No new cases were reported in Bland County.
No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported in any local Virginia counties.
Virginia’s state total number of cases rose to 139,655, with 70 new deaths bringing the total virus death toll to 2,990.
Contact Kilie Pauley at kmullins@bdtonline.com
