CHARLESTON — The COVID hospitalization numbers in the state keep growing, hitting 640 Monday as officials again warn of patient care capacity.
“Our death rate and hospitalization rate are going to be out of control,” said Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Monday.
Of those 640, 203 were in ICUs, with both numbers reaching levels last seen during the January surge. The peak of COVID hospitalizations was 818 on Jan. 5 with the most in ICUs hitting 219 on Jan. 6.
“A couple of hospitals have already reduced elective surgeries,” he said, referring to a move to maximize beds and personnel.
Hoyer, who is director of the state Joint interAgency Vaccine Task Force, said state officials are working closely with hospitals from around the state to “make sure we have the resources” for those in most need.
“Unvaccinated people are taking up vital space in hospitals that impact other people’s health care,” he said.
Justice said the state had 16,372 active COVID cases on Monday, up from only 882 in early July.
He said being vaccinated is the solution.
More people will die until more people are vaccinated, he said.
Princeton Community Hospital President and CEO Karen Bowling said Monday the hospital currently has no issue taking care of all patients.
“Like all hospitals throughout West Virginia, Princeton Community Hospital has experienced an increase in COVID-positive patients in both the ICU and inpatient population, but we are able to continue to offer quality care for our patients,” she said. “Some of the patients that present to the ER and are COVID-positive, do not require hospitalization. Rather, they receive appropriate treatment and are sent home to quarantine.”
Bowling said as of now “there is no need for PCH to stop elective surgeries. We will continue to evaluate the circumstances as the situation evolves.”
She also stressed the importance of vaccinations.
“The majority of our COVID-positive patients have not been vaccinated,” she said. “I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone that community vaccination is the key to bringing an end to this pandemic. If you are vaccine hesitant, I ask you to seriously research the matter with an open mind. You will find the vaccines are safe, effective, and scientifically sound. The vaccines were developed to help reduce hospitalization and death. In order for them to be fully effective, the majority of the population should be vaccinated. If unvaccinated, please receive the vaccine as soon as possible.”
Bowling also said that, independent of vaccination status, everyone should continue to wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, and practice good hand hygiene.
“If you suspect you have been exposed to COVID-19, please contact your family doctor or the Mercer County Health Department to be tested.” she said. “With COVID-19 cases on the rise, we kindly ask that you see your primary care provider for minor healthcare issues and routine testing, so that our ERs may more efficiently treat those with urgent medical needs. However, you should not delay coming to the Princeton or Bluefield ERs when an urgent need arises. We are fully prepared and capable of providing acute emergency care for you and your family.”
Princeton Community Hospital and PCH Bluefield’s greatest priority during the COVID-19 pandemic is to provide the best possible care while protecting the health and well-being of all patients and employees, she added.
Clinch Valley Health in Tazewell County is also seeing COVID numbers increase to the point it is “overburdened” and “strained.”
Peter Mulkey, President and CEO of Clinch Valley Health, said in a letter to residents the county’s “current COVID-19 situation continues to move rapidly in the wrong direction.”
“It is heartbreaking, frustrating and exhausting – but above all, it is preventable,” he said. “The Delta variant is significantly impacting our community, our hospital and the healthcare system in our state. Like most healthcare facilities in our region, Clinch Valley Health is overburdened. Tazewell County has now issued a state of Local Emergency directly related to the spread of COVID-19 in our county.”
Mulkey also said the way to stop it is to get vaccinated.
“As a state, Virginia has one of the better vaccination rates,” he said. “However, the counties of Southwest Virginia continue to be below 40 percent vaccination. The number of COVID-19-positive patients we have admitted to our hospital has increased significantly since August 1, and most of these individuals are unvaccinated. In fact, more than 95 percent of patients being seen in our emergency department, physician offices or those admitted to the hospital have not been vaccinated. We are doing everything we can to manage the increase in COVID-19 patients while also continuing to care for the ongoing, non-COVID-19 healthcare needs of our community. Despite these efforts, our system is strained, and our people are tired.”
Mulkey said vaccination is the “primary way we will avoid further overwhelming the healthcare system here at home, in our region and across the state.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
