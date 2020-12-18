By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON — Health officials confirmed COVID-19 related deaths Friday in McDowell, Monroe and Giles counties.
In West Virginia, 20 additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Mountain State, including a 78-year-old male from McDowell County and a 74-year-old female from Monroe County.
In another first for West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources also reported Friday a coronavirus-related death involving a 17-year-old teenager from Kanawha County.
“Today is another hard day as West Virginians cope with the loss of loved ones,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, said in a prepared statement. “These are people—mothers, fathers, grandparents, brothers, and sisters. Our deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones in this pandemic.”
In neighboring Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health reported a new COVID-19 related death Friday in Giles County. In Virginia, health officials do not provide the age or gender of those who have died as a result of the virus.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.