WELCH — A COVID-19 patient in McDowell County has been hospitalized and is on a ventilator, officials said Wednesday.
McDowell County is now up to 84 coronavirus cases with nine of those cases being considered active, the county health department said in a statement Wednesday.
“Our nine active cases are located throughout the county,” the health department statement said. “Currently one of our active cases is hospitalized and on a ventilator.”
The statement said one new case of COVID-19 was confirmed by health officials Wednesday and is attributed to community spread of the virus.
“The health department is working to identify all contacts to this new case,” the statement said. “Anyone who is identified as being a contact will be notified by the health department. If you are identified as an official contact by the health department, please follow all guidelines given to you. Following these guidelines will help to protect others and helps to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
The statement said the McDowell County Health Department urges all residents to do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings, avoiding large crowds, and washing their hands frequently.
