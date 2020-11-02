CHARLESTON — While all eyes are focused on the final days of a heated general election, the two Virginias have continued to see their COVID-19 numbers skyrocket with few signs of stopping.
West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 423 new cases on Sunday alone, sending the state’s total up 24,883. While no new deaths were reported Sunday, Saturday saw the DHHR report that six more Mountaineers had lost their lives due to the coronavirus. The state’s death toll now stands at 457.
Some good news came for local counties over the weekend, especially the region’s students. The Saturday update to the state’s County Alert System showed McDowell County in the green category, meaning students there can continue attending school as usual.
While Mercer County remained in the yellow, the county school system stated via their Facebook Page that students will be able to return to in-person instruction starting Wednesday, Nov. 4. “Elementary, Middle and High school students will all be in Model B, which is 50 percent of students reporting each day based on the first letter of their last name,” the Saturday post read.
Neighboring Monroe County was classified in the state’s special gold category, between yellow and orange. The Monroe County Schools Facebook page indicated that students there will begin in-person instruction starting Thursday, Nov. 5.
No new school closings due to COVID-19 were reported in the area on Sunday, and Mercer County Schools has previously said they expected the number of quarantined personnel to be “greatly reduced” by Wednesday if current trends continue.
Three staff members at the Princeton Health Care Center nursing home tested positive for the virus on Friday, which has already seen 24 deaths from COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic. No new infections were reported Sunday on the DHHR’s long-term care page, but the nursing home was once again declared an active outbreak site by the state, with the nursing home’s 75 residents being tested for the virus.
The tale of the pandemic in Virginia was much the same as its sister state, with large additions to its statewide numbers but relatively low increases within the Southwest Virginia region. Virginia now totals 182,392 cases of COVID-19, and the Commonwealth has logged 3,655 deaths related to the virus.
Across Southwest Virginia, the pandemic statistics as reported by the Virginia Department of Health are as follows:
Tazewell County — 557 total cases, 30 hospitalizations and two deaths.
Giles County — 146 total cases, four hospitalizations and zero deaths.
Wythe County — 353 cases, 30 hospitalizations and seven deaths.
Buchanan County — 276 total cases, 17 hospitalizations and four deaths.
Bland County — 79 total cases, four hospitalizations and five deaths.
