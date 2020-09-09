PRINCETON — A Princeton-based nursing home that was the epicenter of a COVID-19 outbreak in Mercer County has now gone two weeks without a positive virus case.
Stefanie Compton, administrator of the Princeton Health Care Center, said in a statement Tuesday that there are currently only three active coronavirus cases associated with the facility.
Compton said one active case involves a resident of the nursing home who is currently hospitalized. She said two others involve active employees who have not worked at the facility for an extended period of time and have had no contact with residents of the nursing home.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, all 24 COVID-19 deaths to date in Mercer County are associated with the Princeton Health Care Center.
Another COVID-19 related death that occurred in Mercer County last week involved a school employee at Montcalm High School. However, the employee lived in Virginia, and thus isn’t being counted as a Mercer County or West Virginia COVID-19 death.
Compton said no new COVID-19 cases have been reported inside of the Princeton Health Care Center for the past two weeks.
“There are zero COVID active cases that remain on our COVID positive designated care area within the facility,” Compton said in the statement.
At this time, Compton said the health care center is awaiting further guidance from health officials with regards to additional testing of residents and staff. She said traditional visitation at the nursing home remains suspended until further notice.
Virus cases across the region were relatively unchanged Tuesday, but that isn’t surprising given the long holiday weekend, and the fact that fewer people were likely tested for the virus during Labor Day. But in another hopeful sign, no new deaths were reported in the region either during the long holiday weekend.
Mercer County is still holding at a cumulative total of 350 virus cases with the 24 virus-related deaths. Tazewell County reported six new virus cases Tuesday, bringing its cumulative total of cases to date to 217 with two deaths.
In other parts of the region, Monroe County reported a seventh COVID-19 related death Tuesday.
The seventh virus death in Monroe County is associated with the Springfield Center, a skilled-nursing facility in Lindside that is also dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the Monroe County Health Department, the Springfield Center outbreak stands at 46 residents, 31 employees, and seven deaths.
In all, Monroe County is reporting a cumulative total of 138 virus cases and seven deaths.
According to the McDowell County Health Department, one additional case of COVID-19 was reported Tuesday, bringing the number of cases in the county to 83 with eight of those being active. The new case was attributed to community spread. None of the active cases are hospitalized.
Bland County was still reporting 62 virus cases Tuesday with one virus-related death. Buchanan County was still reporting 100 cases Tuesday and two deaths and Giles County was still holding at 61 cases with no deaths.
Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, also reported Tuesday that as part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Mercer County Health Department are providing free testing on Friday, September 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mercer County.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
